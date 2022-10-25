Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer launches first virtual influencer called Mira
Marks & Spencer has become the first UK high street retailer to introduce a virtual influencer, called Mira, with an Instagram account. Launched today, Mira is an acronym for ‘Marks & Spencer, influencer, reality, augmented’ and the digital character has been developed using a combination of photography, cutting-edge CGI and computer vision.
theindustry.fashion
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in October 2022
As the UK economy continued to dominate the news agenda, October saw an influx of store openings nationwide and a few permanent retail closures. The value of the pound rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget, as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Business leaders have now called on Rishi Sunak to end recent “political and economic uncertainty” as markets rallied somewhat on his selection as the next prime minister.
theindustry.fashion
Burlington Arcade to reach retail tenant capacity in run up to Christmas
Burlington Arcade in London’s Mayfair is set to reach full retail capacity in the run up to Christmas, as new additions are soon to include Begg x Co and Sermoneta Gloves, joining a raft of recent openings including British handmade luxury goods brand Swaine. Jewellery designer Lily Gabriella will...
theindustry.fashion
Empty shop numbers fall but concerns remain amid dropping consumer confidence
The number of empty shops has continued to fall but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels amid fears that falling consumer confidence will test the fragile recovery. The overall vacancy rate across Britain fell to 13.9% in the third quarter, 0.1 percentage points better than the previous quarter and 0.6 percentage points better than the same period last year, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Local Data Company (LDC) reported. It is the fourth consecutive quarter of falling vacancy rates.
theindustry.fashion
Square and Clearpay partner BFC to help emerging designers launch online
E-commerce solutions specialist Square Online, and payments provider and shopping service Clearpay, have announced a bespoke programme in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to support emerging British designers in launching their e-commerce channels. The programme will provide designers with technical support, mentorship and an ecommerce platform to create...
theindustry.fashion
Two thirds to cut back on Christmas to cope with cost-of-living rises
More than two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their shopping this Christmas due to the cost of living, a survey suggests. Despite spending the last two Christmases under social restrictions, some 75% of adults are not planning a “big celebration” and 70% are cutting back on last year, the poll for Accenture found.
theindustry.fashion
InPost partners with Transport for Greater Manchester
By partnering with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), InPost lockers make sending and receiving packages part and parcel with commuters' journeys. The initiative will include the completion of 28 parcel lockers at bus and Metrolink stations across Greater Manchester by the end of 2022. Leading European eCommerce delivery company InPost plan to continue expanding across the area in 2023, working hand in hand with TfGM’s green initiative to reduce carbon output.
theindustry.fashion
In Pictures: Gymshark's first ever store on Regent Street
Gymshark has gone big with its first bricks & mortar store, taking a 18,000 sq ft premium retail unit on London's Regent Street. The store stays trues to Gymshark's roots and is designed to foster a spirit of community among its millennial consumer base with fitness classes, expert advice, and an events space for staging podcasts, panel talks and screenings.
UK prime minister must communicate clearly to ‘keep calm and carry on’
Leadership changes have whipsawed through the government, a financial crisis is escalating, and the new king has stumbled through a series of royal gaffes.
theindustry.fashion
Online watch retailer WatchPilot to open first high street store in Richmond
Men’s and women’s online watch retailer WatchPilot, which was founded in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to open its first physical store at 6 George Street in Richmond, Surrey, on 3 November 2022. Carrying a broad range of watches from the likes of Versace,...
theindustry.fashion
Swatch opens immersive store in Battersea Power Station
Swiss watch brand Swatch has opened the doors to an innovative store at London’s newest retail hotspot – the iconic Battersea Power Station. The store layout takes inspiration from the Grade II listed landmark’s Art Deco architectural style. The ceilings are semi-exposed with mesh panels, set against Swatch’s modern and vibrant aesthetic.
theindustry.fashion
Rita Ora launches sustainable activewear brand
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has announced the launch of her activewear brand, Humans Being. The brand is described as bringing "fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear". Founded by Ora, who also takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, the products are designed for people with hybrid lifestyles, equipping customers with...
