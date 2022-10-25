Read full article on original website
My Two Cents: Indiana's 'Competitive' Freshmen Ready to Go, And They'll Need to Be
Indiana plays its first basketball exhibition game on Saturday, and Hoosier Nation is looking forward to watching the highly touted freshman class for the first time. So is coach Mike Woodson, who likes what he sees so far, but understands they're still young kids.
Tanner Morgan to start for Gophers vs. Rutgers
The Gophers quarterback missed last week's loss at Penn State with a head injury.
