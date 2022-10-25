Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says

Read full article on original website
WMBF
Affidavit: Suspect raped woman who was using his laundry machines in Myrtle Beach apartment
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Myrtle Beach apartment. An affidavit shows that the accuser went to the suspect’s apartment on Saturday off 37th Avenue North to use do her laundry because her machines weren’t working.
WMBF
Man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint at Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said robbed a person at knifepoint in broad daylight at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. Carl Blalock was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery. Officers were called around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to Plyler Park for a...
Conway police search for carjacking suspect; Coastal Carolina University alert lifted
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University said law enforcement has left the area of Clemson Road after it issued an alert Thursday morning about police activity in the area. Conway police said they were called to a carjacking Thursday morning at Conway Medical Center. Police are searching for a suspect who is about […]
WMBF
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
WMBF
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
Suspect in Myrtle Beach Police standoff identified
The suspect accused of shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach Tuesday has now been identified. 45 year old, William Berry Hodges of Myrtle Beach was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police, in a residential area.
WMBF
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is accused of tying up a woman at the home for two days before she was able to escape. Officers were first called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Myrtle Beach Fire...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K from North Carolina high school booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband and wife pair was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from a Charlotte high school booster club, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Anthony Sharper, 42, and his wife Deana Sharper, 47, are accused of operating a scheme between 2017 and June 2020 […]
North Carolina boy, 9, found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
WECT
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
New Market Common-area Publix set to open at the end of November
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix grocery store in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is set to open at the end of November, according to the company. The Publix is located at 955 Wood Duck Drive at Coventry Marketplace across from South Strand Hospital. Its grand opening will be at 7 […]
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
