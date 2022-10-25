CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a project that was months in the making.You'll soon be able to see a newly restored Tiffany stained-glass window in Chicago's Second Presbyterian Church.Saint Paul Preaching at Athens was made in 1895 and is being re-installed."So, it has been up in our windows for more than 120 years, and it was in need of some attention. it was a very dirty window," said Linda Miller, Friends of Historic Second Church. Crews were seen carefully piecing the glass masterpiece back together. The 16-foot-high window is made up of 22 separate panels and thousands of pieces of glass.The window...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO