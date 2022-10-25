Read full article on original website
Erica Stromberg
1d ago
Omg this journalism is so vague. It was never shutdown by the police! Where the hell did you get your journalism degree from? Ace Hardware? Sheesh 🙄
Tammy Thompson
2d ago
who did this crappy reporting. it was never shut down by police.
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Fire forces dozens of people out of apartment complex in Wheeling
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire forced dozens of people out of their homes in north suburban Wheeling overnight. Fire fighters were called to the Mandalane Apartments just before 4 a.m. Heavy smoke had accumulated on the third floor of the building.The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they were worried something like this might happen. .Fire officials said they are still evaluating the damage to determine whether its safe for some of the residents to go back inside.
Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
Restored 127-year-old Tiffany glass window returns to Second Presbyterian Church in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a project that was months in the making.You'll soon be able to see a newly restored Tiffany stained-glass window in Chicago's Second Presbyterian Church.Saint Paul Preaching at Athens was made in 1895 and is being re-installed."So, it has been up in our windows for more than 120 years, and it was in need of some attention. it was a very dirty window," said Linda Miller, Friends of Historic Second Church. Crews were seen carefully piecing the glass masterpiece back together. The 16-foot-high window is made up of 22 separate panels and thousands of pieces of glass.The window...
pshspawprint.com
Stranger Things house puts Plainfield on map
Plainfield’s newest pride and joy, locally known as the “Stranger Things House”, is open again after a temporary shutdown at the beginning of October. The decorations are open for visitation on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wesmere neighborhood off Caton Farm Road.
Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in River North
A man was robbed early Wednesday in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 37, was walking in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman demanded his belongings about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media
Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn of pick-pocket team working CTA train lines
Chicago police mass transit investigators are trying to identify a man who allegedly pick-pocketed “multiple” people on the CTA, mainly on a downtown subway platform. The information bulletin from CPD’s Crime Prevention Information Center said the man seen in these CTA surveillance pictures “works in concert with other unknown people to remove victim’s belongings without their knowledge as they are boarding the train.”
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
Man reunited with dog after armed carjacking near United Center
CHICAGO — A man has been reunited with his dog after his vehicle was carjacked with his pet still inside on the city’s Near West Side. Tim Sheridan was carjacked around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Western Avenue and Madison Street near Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store, just west of the United Center. Sheridan said he […]
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
