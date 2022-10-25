ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now

Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

Carter's, Inc. CRI reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In

In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Devon Energy (DVN) on a Tear, Ahead of This Week’s Earnings Release

Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN's EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter's EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.
FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information...
AutoZone (AZO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) closed at $2,543.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts...
Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) closed at $5.86, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...

