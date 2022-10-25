ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking

A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
HINSDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials

MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
CHICAGO, IL

