16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspects robbed Wheaton T-Mobile store at gunpoint, restrained employees with zip ties: prosecutors
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied this week for two men accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Wheaton at gunpoint in 2020. Imari Paxton, 24, of Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of Indiana, have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnappings, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
Joliet man accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, during argument at bar
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is accused of stabbing two people, one fatally, outside of a bar Monday morning. At 1:01 a.m. Monday, Joliet police officers responded to the Spanish American Club, located at 413 Meeker Ave., for a report of a stabbing. Officers located Jorge Chiquil-Toto, 40, of...
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rodgers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking
A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials
MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
Suburban man charged with fatally shooting 41-year-old who was on his way home from work
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A Lake in the Hills man has been indicted after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was on his way home from working at a restaurant in 2020. Dru K. Jarvis, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury for the offenses of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Three suspects robbed 7 Northwest Side businesses in under an hour: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed seven businesses in under an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, police said. Once the offenders were...
