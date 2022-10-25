ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

thepulseofnh.com

First Lady Jill Biden Returning To New Hampshire This Weekend

First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
wamc.org

Candidates for New Hampshire governor debate

During a debate Tuesday, the candidates vying for New Hampshire governor clashed over a number of issues including abortion and election integrity. Republican Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth two-year term. Democratic state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is serving his second term after spending four years in the House. During...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

8 additional COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight additional Granite Staters have died due to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. That's the most deaths announced in a single day since September 29, when nine deaths were announced. This week state health officials announced a total of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire rankings are impressive

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMUR.com

Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results

DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail

Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

