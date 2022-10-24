Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
‘Do you want to get shot?’ Las Vegas police arrest stolen car suspect with help of K9 who gets hit, kicked
A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car, leading police on a chase, pulling a weapon, resisting arrest, and kicking and hitting a Metro police dog, according to his arrest report.
Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
Las Vegas police: 71-year-old woman dies after 3 vehicle hit-and-run crash, impairment suspected
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Harry Reid Airport that left a 71-year-old female driver dead. It happened on Thursday, just after 3 p.m. along Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane. According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved three vehicles one of which was a stationary tractor-trailer. According to officers, […]
Metro searching for man in woman’s killing
A man is wanted after police say he killed a woman at a home in the southwest valley early Thursday. Around 1:30am, Metro Police were called to a home near Russell and Tenaya and after entering the home found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
Las Vegas police detective accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend who tried to leave his home: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police detective is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dragging her through his home after she tried to leave, an arrest report said. Det. Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force. […]
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Police: Man found stabbed to death in Las Vegas encampment, no arrests
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind a business, where he later died.
‘Sleep with me or I’m going to kill you,’ Las Vegas man stalked, kidnapped, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stalking, kidnapping, and threatening to rape and kill his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, according to an arrest report. James Henderson, 20, is facing charges of felony aggravated stalking and kidnapping. The victim and her family were woken up on Oct. 18 […]
Las Vegas teenager accused in shooting spree was let out of jail on prior gun charge, then skipped court
A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.
Las Vegas man accused of stealing Girl Scouts statue said it was witch burned in Salem: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of stealing a Girl Scouts statue months ago and keeping it in his living room allegedly told his housemates that his friend had given him the statue of a witch burned in Salem, according to his arrest report. Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested last week and […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Cheyenne Avenue on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. According to the Police, a pickup truck, an utility truck, an SUV, and a white box truck were involved in the collision.
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused of killing mother, arrested due to ‘good looks’
A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Las Vegas police called 12 times this year to home of woman accused of murdering mother
The southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metro police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, records showed.
KTNV
New traffic signal to be activated in East Las Vegas,10,400 vehicles reportedly pass the intersection daily
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials say that the traffic signals at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street will activate Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, “The new signals at this busy intersection will allow us to improve traffic flow...
Police share new video of drive-by shooting at Halloween party
The new video shows a new angle of party-goers ducking as shots are fired at the front of the house in the 200 block of Beesley Street on Halloween 2021.
L.A. Weekly
Keith Burdo Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Flamingo Road. Police responded to the scene around 3:10 a.m., near Flamingo Road on October 18th. For reasons unknown, Burdo was seen walking along the freeway. There, several vehicles including a semi-truck struck him. First responders arrived and pronounced 42-year-old Burdo of South...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Daya Arrested after Street Racing Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
One Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Fort Apache Road. The incident took place just before 9:00 p.m., at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Investigators say a total of seven vehicles were involved. According to reports, a Corvette C8 and a Toyota Supra were illegally racing and...
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
