Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: 71-year-old woman dies after 3 vehicle hit-and-run crash, impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Harry Reid Airport that left a 71-year-old female driver dead. It happened on Thursday, just after 3 p.m. along Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane. According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved three vehicles one of which was a stationary tractor-trailer. According to officers, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police detective accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend who tried to leave his home: report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police detective is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dragging her through his home after she tried to leave, an arrest report said. Det. Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Keith Burdo Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Flamingo Road. Police responded to the scene around 3:10 a.m., near Flamingo Road on October 18th. For reasons unknown, Burdo was seen walking along the freeway. There, several vehicles including a semi-truck struck him. First responders arrived and pronounced 42-year-old Burdo of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV

