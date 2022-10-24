LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stalking, kidnapping, and threatening to rape and kill his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, according to an arrest report. James Henderson, 20, is facing charges of felony aggravated stalking and kidnapping. The victim and her family were woken up on Oct. 18 […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO