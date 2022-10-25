Read full article on original website
West Louisville embraces $20 million gift to JCPS as an investment in the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $20 million donation to JCPS by one of country's wealthiest women is an investment in west Louisville schools and in the community. Jefferson County Public School superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio revealed the largest single gift in the district's history from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos earmarked the money to help fund high poverty schools.
Four JCPS board races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here's where the candidates stand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four of the seven seats on the Jefferson County Board of Education are being contested in the November 8 election. WDRB News surveyed all candidates on key issues; their responses are below. The answers were not edited for spelling or grammar, although one response was truncated...
JCPS to use $20M gift from MacKenzie Scott to narrow equity gap in west Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has received a $20 million gift from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that will be used to improve schools in Louisville's west end. It's the largest gift from a single party in the district's history. "This is a game changing donation to our community," Dr....
Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
Teen Tech Center opens at west Louisville YMCA to provide programs to underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opportunity to code robots or do graphic design are just some of the possibilities now available to many teenagers in Louisville. The YMCA of Greater Louisville opened the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. The center offers...
Jeff's Donuts opens new location in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts has opened its fourth location in Fern Creek. The new location is at 6405 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, which is just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. "The location is ideal for Jeff's - great visibility, easy in and out, and a wonderful...
Brew & Sip Coffee Bar hosting stroke awareness event led by doctor who survived 'massive stroke'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local stroke survivor is using her near death experience to help save lives. In January 2019, Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither suffered a massive stroke and spent several months in rehab. "I was given a 5% chance of living," Cosby-Gaither said. On Saturday, Cosby-Gaither is hosting the...
Dejuane Ludie Anderson
Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
'More work to do' | LMPD Chief Shields seeing progress as violent crime in Louisville decreases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent crime in Louisville is trending downward this year, but LMPD still has work ahead according to its chief. Louisville Metro Police is reporting a 17% decrease in violent crime compared to last year, along with 30% less non-fatal shootings. "The department has done a fantastic...
Multi-sport training center proposed near Floyd's Fork in Fisherville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork. Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd. Shannon Wickel is a...
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
LMPD officers pass out candy, decorate their vehicles for Halloween at Trunk or Treat event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of decorating pumpkins this Halloween, some teenagers decorated police cars. It was all part of the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Advisory Council's Trunk or Treat program. Little kids went trick-or-treating for candy at each of the decorated cruisers. The Advisory Council is youth-led and...
IMAGES | Louisville's tiniest babies dress up in costumes for 1st Halloween at Norton's NICU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no tricks-- only treats for NICU babies showing off their first Halloween costumes. In a release, Norton Women & Children's Hospital shared photos of the tiniest babies in the neonatal intensive care unit dressed up for the holidays. Among the adorable costumes are a...
