Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO