Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
nbcrightnow.com
Little Goose lock and dam turbine spills oil into Snake river
STARBUCK, Wash.- Maintenance staff at Little Goose Lock and Dam have confirmed an oil leak in the main unit of the #1 turbine system. According to a Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers press release, initial indications are that between 300 and 600 gallons of oil have spilled into the Snake River over the past 90 days.
kpq.com
Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello
Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m. Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m. A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday. Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
nbcrightnow.com
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in Franklin County
About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
yaktrinews.com
#4ThePeople: Grant County Elections Office says to fold ballots to make them fit envelopes
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — If you are a voter in Grant County, you might have seen an issue with your ballot. A voter in Grant County contacted 4 News Now to let us know that their ballot did not fit in their envelope, saying it was too wide for the security envelope.
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park
RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Shelter in Place Continues Near Burned Moses Lake Fertilizer Plant
Last night, the Grant County Sheriff's office issued a shelter in place advisory for citizens who are downwind from the burned Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant. Sunday afternoon, the GCSO and Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the plant, which is located about three miles southeast of Moses Lake. By...
Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season
Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
Grant County Election Ballots Don’t Fit Envelope – What Now?
Election night is a week away and there's already a problem with ballots in Grant County, Washington. You know the drill: Fill out your ballot, put it in the security envelope, and then place it in a larger envelope to drop in the ballot box. Easy enough. What's Wrong with...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
nbcrightnow.com
Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
nbcrightnow.com
New sanity evaluation ordered for man accused of stabbing Pasco school bus driver
PASCO, Wash. — Judge David L. Petersen granted another evaluation order for Joshua Davis, the 35-year-old man accused of murdering Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, at a motion hearing on October 25. Davis’ attorney originally ordered an inpatient evaluation of his competency in October 2021,...
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
