Warden, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Little Goose lock and dam turbine spills oil into Snake river

STARBUCK, Wash.- Maintenance staff at Little Goose Lock and Dam have confirmed an oil leak in the main unit of the #1 turbine system. According to a Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers press release, initial indications are that between 300 and 600 gallons of oil have spilled into the Snake River over the past 90 days.
STARBUCK, WA
kpq.com

Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello

Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m. Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m. A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday. Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples...
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season

Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New sanity evaluation ordered for man accused of stabbing Pasco school bus driver

PASCO, Wash. — Judge David L. Petersen granted another evaluation order for Joshua Davis, the 35-year-old man accused of murdering Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, at a motion hearing on October 25. Davis’ attorney originally ordered an inpatient evaluation of his competency in October 2021,...
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

