FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
secretcharlotte.co
Experience The Magic Of The Holidays At Carowinds Winterfest Starting In November
The festivities start on November 21st and run all the way through until January 1st on select days. Winterfest Carowinds has just been announced for another year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The annual transformation of the amusement park during the holidays is an annual tradition and one of Charlotte’s favorite activities.
Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
country1037fm.com
Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites
The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
wccbcharlotte.com
Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle
CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
Floyd’s 99 Barbershop eyes Charlotte for expansion
CHARLOTTE — Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is looking to break into the Charlotte market. The family-owned, full-service hair-care franchise — known for its music-themed atmosphere — is seeking multi-unit franchisees for the Queen City. It aims to open its first Charlotte location within a year, with up...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
WCNC
Order your pies now for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you want someone else to do the baking for you this year, listen up! Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is taking orders for the holidays now and can make delicious pies for you and your family to enjoy. They have a lot of great options for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: People On TikTok Claim To Have Evidence Of Time Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A once loyal fanbase is now abandoning Kanye West. A man in Florida posted a video on social media, burning multiple pairs and thousands of dollars worth of Yeezy shoes. And, Weight Watchers tweeted, “Congrats Adidas on losing 163 pounds!!!!!”. Plus, some people on TikTok...
Whitewater Center expands winter activities
CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center will once again transform its upper pond into an ice skating rink this fall, and debut several new activities and programs as well this season. A new “Lights” exhibition, featuring more than 50 illuminated installations, will be on display along a half-mile walking trail...
WCNC
Get your house ready for Christmas with Squeegee Pros
scoopcharlotte.com
Things To Do This Halloween Weekend for Both Adults and Families (10/27)
Whether you are hitting the town with a bunch of friends or bringing the whole family along for a weekend of fright-filled fun in the Queen City – we have something for everyone this week! Take a haunted tour, spend a spooky evening Uptown, dress up your pup, practice trick-or-treating and candy-eating with the kids and much more.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
Raleigh News & Observer
Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte
A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
tmpresale.com
WBTV
A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
wccbcharlotte.com
The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
tmpresale.com
WBTV
91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte
Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day.
multihousingnews.com
Charlotte Senior Community Breaks Ground
The $31 million, 120-unit property will be fully affordable. The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners have started construction on a 120-unit affordable senior community in Charlotte, N.C. Fifth-Third Bank, LISC, Raymond James Financial, the City of Charlotte and Barings are financing the $31 million project dubbed Historic Nathaniel Carr Senior.
