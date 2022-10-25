ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Experience The Magic Of The Holidays At Carowinds Winterfest Starting In November

The festivities start on November 21st and run all the way through until January 1st on select days. Winterfest Carowinds has just been announced for another year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The annual transformation of the amusement park during the holidays is an annual tradition and one of Charlotte’s favorite activities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites

The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle

CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop eyes Charlotte for expansion

CHARLOTTE — Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is looking to break into the Charlotte market. The family-owned, full-service hair-care franchise — known for its music-themed atmosphere — is seeking multi-unit franchisees for the Queen City. It aims to open its first Charlotte location within a year, with up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Order your pies now for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you want someone else to do the baking for you this year, listen up! Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is taking orders for the holidays now and can make delicious pies for you and your family to enjoy. They have a lot of great options for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: People On TikTok Claim To Have Evidence Of Time Travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A once loyal fanbase is now abandoning Kanye West. A man in Florida posted a video on social media, burning multiple pairs and thousands of dollars worth of Yeezy shoes. And, Weight Watchers tweeted, “Congrats Adidas on losing 163 pounds!!!!!”. Plus, some people on TikTok...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Whitewater Center expands winter activities

CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center will once again transform its upper pond into an ice skating rink this fall, and debut several new activities and programs as well this season. A new “Lights” exhibition, featuring more than 50 illuminated installations, will be on display along a half-mile walking trail...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get your house ready for Christmas with Squeegee Pros

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Squeegee Pros Christmas Lighting Headquarters can do it ALL when it comes to Holiday Lights. Their trained professionals work with you to design a custom lighting plan, and handle the entire process, from installation to take down. You can't beat that. They will even help you when it comes to storing the lights...that goes for homeowners and businesses. (christmaslightingheadquarters.com)
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Things To Do This Halloween Weekend for Both Adults and Families (10/27)

Whether you are hitting the town with a bunch of friends or bringing the whole family along for a weekend of fright-filled fun in the Queen City – we have something for everyone this week! Take a haunted tour, spend a spooky evening Uptown, dress up your pup, practice trick-or-treating and candy-eating with the kids and much more.
DAVIDSON, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town

What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte

A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

Charlotte Senior Community Breaks Ground

The $31 million, 120-unit property will be fully affordable. The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners have started construction on a 120-unit affordable senior community in Charlotte, N.C. Fifth-Third Bank, LISC, Raymond James Financial, the City of Charlotte and Barings are financing the $31 million project dubbed Historic Nathaniel Carr Senior.
CHARLOTTE, NC

