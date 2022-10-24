Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
WXIA 11 Alive
Child shot in hand near Edgewood apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A child is receiving medical attention after being shot in the hand Thursday afternoon. Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault investigators are working to determine what led up to the injury after officers were called to a home along Hardee Street NE. Officers said they were called to the Edgewood neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., not far from Fred A. Toomer Elementary School.
Beloved family man shot, killed inside car outside Atlanta shopping plaza
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said. Atlanta Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Terrence Heard and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Officers stated...
Business owners react after 61-year-old KFC worker shot, left in critical condition
ATLANTA — A 61-year-old worker at an Atlanta KFC is fighting for his life after he was shot outside the fast food restaurant on Wednesday night. A Channel 2 photographer was on the scene as a flurry of gunshots rang out. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
61-year-old KFC employee shot outside restaurant, critically injured
ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in southwest Atlanta, police said. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, the man who was shot is an employee at the KFC located at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Hunt said...
Raleigh News & Observer
Officer kills driver after woman thrown from car during fit of road rage, GA cops say
An officer shot and killed a driver after a woman was thrown from a car in a fit of road rage, Georgia officials said. The woman was in a dispute with the driver when the incident took a turn on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to preliminary information from Atlanta police.
WXIA 11 Alive
SWAT standoff underway after person shot at southwest Atlanta home, police say
Police were called to a home on the 1900-block of Shepherd Circle SW Wednesday night. The location is less than two miles from Tyler Perry Studios.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County woman sentenced to jail for dogs' violent mauling of young boys
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County woman will spend years in prison and under house arrest for the violent mauling of two young boys by her dogs. The Fulton County Office of the Solicitor General says Charlotte Landy will serve eight years with one year in prison and three under house arrest after she was found guilty of eight counts of reckless conduct.
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
Suspected gang member accused of killing a father outside country club testifies in his own defense
ATLANTA — The teen accused of killing a father as he left a wedding says he was nowhere near the location of the shooting. Restaurant manager Christian Broder was shot outside the Capital City Country Club as he and his group waited on an Uber in July 2018. Channel...
Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident in Midtown, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
‘Oh God, was I really just shot?’ Atlantic Station victim happened into crossfire
She thought she had heard fireworks as she sat at a red light in Atlantic Station. Then, she saw the shattered glass....
Man accused of robbing, killing Atlanta wedding guest takes the stand
The murder trial of a man accused of robbing and fatally shooting a wedding guest outside an Atlanta event venue four ye...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother heartbroken to learn son was shot to death while he should have been in school
The mother of the 17-year-old Norcross High School student shot off-campus said he was a fun-loving son and brother. She hopes someone comes forward with information about who shot her son.
