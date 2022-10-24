ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
DECATUR, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Child shot in hand near Edgewood apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A child is receiving medical attention after being shot in the hand Thursday afternoon. Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault investigators are working to determine what led up to the injury after officers were called to a home along Hardee Street NE. Officers said they were called to the Edgewood neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., not far from Fred A. Toomer Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County woman sentenced to jail for dogs' violent mauling of young boys

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County woman will spend years in prison and under house arrest for the violent mauling of two young boys by her dogs. The Fulton County Office of the Solicitor General says Charlotte Landy will serve eight years with one year in prison and three under house arrest after she was found guilty of eight counts of reckless conduct.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.

