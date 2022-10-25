ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Lexus Driver Extricated By Firefighters After Crash | San Diego

10.26.2022 | 5:34 AM | SAN DIEGO – An elderly woman suffered a medical condition as she was northbound on La Jolla Shores Dr. She hit a parked car and ended up on top of the car. The woman was trapped and had to be extricated by the Firefighters. She was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for her medical condition. The roadway was closed for 90 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Major Injury Crash | El Cajon

10.27.2022 | 2:30 AM | EL CAJON – The male driver of the Mercedes hit the male driver of the white truck as they were headed eastbound on the I-8. The Mercedes left the freeway and went up an embankment and came back down landing on the freeway’s right shoulder wall.
EL CAJON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Craig Cornford Dies in Plane Crash on Lyons Peak [San Diego, CA]

57-Year-Old Pilot Killed in Plane Accident on Lyons Peak. Police said Cornford boarded the experimental plane, a Mustang-2, at approximately 12:41 p.m. According to the County Medical Examiner’s report, a 911 call was placed and the dispatcher reportedly heard sounds of loud bangs and sputtering. Furthermore, the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego

10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Beach advisory from Del Mar south

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]

RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
RAMONA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Otay Lakes Road [Chula Vista, CA]

Four Hurt in 2-Car Red Light Accident on Hunte Parkway. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:16 p.m., near Hunte Parkway on October 22nd. Investigators say the driver of a truck ran a red light and struck a vehicle containing four occupants at the intersection. Firefighters arrived shortly after and...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Super Fascinating Things to do in San Diego

Things to Do, Where to Go, and What to Eat in San Diego, California. If you are planning to visit San Diego, California, you will be spoiled for choice. Here are some things to do, where to go, and what to eat. In addition, learn about the history of the area. The city was founded in 1850 and lost its charter two years later. In 1867, a new city was laid out three miles and five kilometers south of the original town. It was founded by businessman Alonzo E.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
