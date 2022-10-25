Read full article on original website
onscene.tv
Elderly Lexus Driver Extricated By Firefighters After Crash | San Diego
10.26.2022 | 5:34 AM | SAN DIEGO – An elderly woman suffered a medical condition as she was northbound on La Jolla Shores Dr. She hit a parked car and ended up on top of the car. The woman was trapped and had to be extricated by the Firefighters. She was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for her medical condition. The roadway was closed for 90 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv
Suspected DUI Major Injury Crash | El Cajon
10.27.2022 | 2:30 AM | EL CAJON – The male driver of the Mercedes hit the male driver of the white truck as they were headed eastbound on the I-8. The Mercedes left the freeway and went up an embankment and came back down landing on the freeway’s right shoulder wall.
L.A. Weekly
Craig Cornford Dies in Plane Crash on Lyons Peak [San Diego, CA]
57-Year-Old Pilot Killed in Plane Accident on Lyons Peak. Police said Cornford boarded the experimental plane, a Mustang-2, at approximately 12:41 p.m. According to the County Medical Examiner’s report, a 911 call was placed and the dispatcher reportedly heard sounds of loud bangs and sputtering. Furthermore, the San Diego...
onscene.tv
18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego
10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
One dead, one injured in Fairbanks Ranch crash
One person was killed and another was hospitalized Thursday in a solo vehicle collision in the Fairbanks Ranch area, the California Highway Patrol announced.
Sun May Have Blinded Motorist in Collision That Seriously Injured Bicyclist, 62
A 62-year-old bicyclist was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him on a Poway street, authorities reported. The collision in the 12100 block of Kirkham Road took place shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center...
Cyclist seriously hurt in North County crash
A 62-year-old cyclist was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car in the Poway area, law enforcement said.
Coast News
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]
RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
Woman Killed, 2 Others Seriously Injured in Otay Mesa BMW Crash
A woman was killed and two other women were rushed to a hospital with major injuries Wednesday after a car veered off the road and overturned in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the...
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Otay Lakes Road [Chula Vista, CA]
Four Hurt in 2-Car Red Light Accident on Hunte Parkway. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:16 p.m., near Hunte Parkway on October 22nd. Investigators say the driver of a truck ran a red light and struck a vehicle containing four occupants at the intersection. Firefighters arrived shortly after and...
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal Chula Vista shooting
The Nissan Altima from 2010-12 has a dent on the driver-side rear quarter panel, a circular sticker on the left side of the trunk and another sticker on the passenger-side rear window.
Search for gunman continues after deadly Chula Vista shooting
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small covers the latest efforts to find the man who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.
nomadlawyer.org
Super Fascinating Things to do in San Diego
Things to Do, Where to Go, and What to Eat in San Diego, California. If you are planning to visit San Diego, California, you will be spoiled for choice. Here are some things to do, where to go, and what to eat. In addition, learn about the history of the area. The city was founded in 1850 and lost its charter two years later. In 1867, a new city was laid out three miles and five kilometers south of the original town. It was founded by businessman Alonzo E.
3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
Restaurant Owner says flies from Del Mar Race Track stables infest her property
Some restaurant owners located near the Del Mar Racetrack say the flies are worse than ever. Pam Schwartz is the co-founder of Ranch 45 on Via De La Valle, directly across from the stables.
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
