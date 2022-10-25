ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blizzard tightens Overwatch 2 moderation following explicit custom mode controversy

By Kyle Campbell
Following Overwatch 2‘s launch earlier this month, there’s been an extraordinary amount of user-created custom modes. Unfortunately, many fans are running into explicit content — the most infamous being “Sexual Assault Simulator” which is (rightfully) upsetting people.

In a statement to PC Gamer, a Blizzard spokesperson explained how it’s addressing the situation.

“Inappropriate or explicit content has absolutely no place in our game,” Blizzard said. “We immediately removed the user-created game mode once made aware of its existence. We are continually working to improve automatic filters to prevent inappropriate user-created content, and manually removing any that are not caught by the system.”

We won’t go into detail about the mode’s mechanics (because it’s disgusting) – all you need to know is it makes light of the real-world allegations against a former Blizzard employee. More specifically, the person that Overwatch‘s cowboy hero Cole Cassidy was initially named after.

There are other questionable modes in Overwatch 2‘s custom browser, but Blizzard is seemingly removing those as well. Especially in light of many parents taking to social media to warn others about modes their children might find.

Twitter user Lynn MBE urged fellow parents to “not let your children play Overwatch, describing how their son found another explicit match type while using the custom game browser. Closing with, “Thankfully, my son realized it was bad, closed the game, and told me.”

Overwatch 2‘s launch hasn’t been all that smooth. From staggeringly long queue times to bizarre SMS requirements, the hero shooter isn’t quite winning skeptics over.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

