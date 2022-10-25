ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child

Congratulations are in order for new parents, Scotty and Gabi McCreery. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, early Monday morning. Merrick Avery McCreery was born October 24 at 4:43 a.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina, weighing in at 7lbs, 13oz and measuring 21 inches long. Both mother and son are doing well, per a statement from McCreery's management team. The baby was named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery.
RALEIGH, NC
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At CMA Awards

Alan Jackson will be honored with the 2022 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th annual CMA Awards, the Country Music Association announced on Thursday morning (October 27). Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson are set to perform during a star-studded tribute to the legendary country artist during the show.
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
MURFREESBORO, TN

