Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Scotty McCreery Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Newborn Son
Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child earlier this week. They shared an adorable family photo as they brought him home.
Scotty McCreery: Family of Three
Congratulations to Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi on the birth of their son!
Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child
Congratulations are in order for new parents, Scotty and Gabi McCreery. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, early Monday morning. Merrick Avery McCreery was born October 24 at 4:43 a.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina, weighing in at 7lbs, 13oz and measuring 21 inches long. Both mother and son are doing well, per a statement from McCreery's management team. The baby was named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery.
