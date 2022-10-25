Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”

