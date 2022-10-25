Purdue will appeal Nancy Roe decision

Purdue filed it's notice of appeal Friday.

Purdue officially filed a notice Friday to appeal the federal case filed against it by the former student it suspended in 2017.

Nancy Roe v. Purdue, Vice Provost and Associate Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock, accused the named parties of discriminating against the anonymous former Purdue student on the basis of gender and failing to give her due process when she was suspended for allegedly lying in a sexual assault allegation.

A federal jury ruled that Purdue did discriminate against Roe because she was a woman, the two administrators did violate her due process rights and that the two administrators acted "with malicious intent or disregard to the plaintiff's rights.”

The jury ordered Purdue to pay Roe $10,000 in compensatory damages, but didn’t order the administrators to pay anything.

Purdue attorney Bill Kealey indicated after the trial concluded in September that he planned to appeal. He said the instructions given to the jury were overly complicated, which may have negatively affected its decision. He also noted that the damages awarded to Roe were “very low.”

Once Kealey files the appeal, the case will go before the 7th Circuit Appeals Court in the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago.

Roe’s attorney, Jeffrey Macey, recently filed a motion requesting his attorney’s fees be paid by the defendant, and Purdue has since filed a motion asking for an extension to respond to the petition.

Macey said after the trial ended that he planned on filing for inductive relief, which would clear the disciplinary action Roe received from her academic record. Nothing has been filed thus far.