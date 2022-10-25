ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

Purdue will appeal Nancy Roe decision

By JOE DUHOWNIK Criminal Justice Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLdKQ_0imcikKH00
Purdue filed it's notice of appeal Friday. 

Purdue officially filed a notice Friday to appeal the federal case filed against it by the former student it suspended in 2017.

Nancy Roe v. Purdue, Vice Provost and Associate Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock, accused the named parties of discriminating against the anonymous former Purdue student on the basis of gender and failing to give her due process when she was suspended for allegedly lying in a sexual assault allegation.

A federal jury ruled that Purdue did discriminate against Roe because she was a woman, the two administrators did violate her due process rights and that the two administrators acted "with malicious intent or disregard to the plaintiff's rights.”

The jury ordered Purdue to pay Roe $10,000 in compensatory damages, but didn’t order the administrators to pay anything.

Purdue attorney Bill Kealey indicated after the trial concluded in September that he planned to appeal. He said the instructions given to the jury were overly complicated, which may have negatively affected its decision. He also noted that the damages awarded to Roe were “very low.”

Once Kealey files the appeal, the case will go before the 7th Circuit Appeals Court in the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago.

Roe’s attorney, Jeffrey Macey, recently filed a motion requesting his attorney’s fees be paid by the defendant, and Purdue has since filed a motion asking for an extension to respond to the petition.

Macey said after the trial ended that he planned on filing for inductive relief, which would clear the disciplinary action Roe received from her academic record. Nothing has been filed thus far.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Michigan announces major Donovan Edwards decision

Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards created headlines Wednesday when he shared a shockingly antisemitic tweet that sent the college football world into an uproar. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

PGSG votes to have student well being day

Students may receive an extra day off during the spring semester after Purdue Graduate Student Government passed new legislation Wednesday. Senator from the College of Engineering Somosmita Mitra proposed new legislation for a “Student Well-Being Day.” The document calls on the university to add this event to its calendar as a break for both undergraduate and graduate students from research or course-based activities.
The Detroit Free Press

Why Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo was encouraged after Tennessee scrimmage

EAST LANSING — “Take me to another place, take me to another land. Make me forget all that hurts me. Let me understand your plan.”. The words of early-1990s hip hop group Arrested Development fit perfectly with the things Tom Izzo wanted to discover about his Michigan State basketball team in its closed scrimmage against the Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

Staff predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Monsoons. Overmatched back-up quarterbacks. Fluky punt drops, and unprecedented review failure followed by Big Ten apologies. NFL opt-outs in a COVID season with limited practice time. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hit with all that and more against MSU since coming back to Ann Arbor to coach —...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy