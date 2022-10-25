Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Orange County enjoying growth, anticipating more as potential plant projects loom
ORANGE —Orange County’s judge is optimistic even though Chevron-Phillips Chemical has not officially announced where a multibillion-dollar expansion is to take place. Chevron-Phillips’ current work in Orange County is still classified as a “land-improvement project,” with no official announcement of an expansion in Orange. “We...
Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
Port Arthur News
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
City leaders release downtown Beaumont development, multi-phase strategy plan
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has shared a timeline and a multi-phase strategy of how they plan to develop downtown. The riverfront park is just one of the places downtown where Southeast Texans can expect to see some big changes. The riverfront park in downtown was damaged...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
therecordlive.com
County extends burn ban for 30 days
The early Tuesday morning cold front did not bring enough rain to alleviate wildfire conditions and Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday afternoon voted to extend a burn ban for another 30 days. County Judge John Gothia, who had previously issued a burn ban, said he can lift the ban if...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Port Arthur News
Public hearing on abandoning part of 25th Street to Motiva draws mixed but strong opinions
The first of two public hearings regarding the abandonment of a portion of a public Port Arthur street to Motiva Enterprises drew as much opposition as it did support during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Motiva has requested taking ownership of a 4.878 acres portion of a public right-of-way on...
kjas.com
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
12newsnow.com
Company seeks to build $850 million methane shipping terminal in Orange County
It would bring in 3,000 construction jobs and dozens of permanent workers. The county is offering the company a 10-year reduced tax plan.
kjas.com
City Attorney steps up and speaks out against alcohol and drugs at city events
Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff has spoken out against the City of Jasper allowing alcohol and drugs at city sponsored events. Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Thursday morning appeared on the KJAS program Talk of the Town, and he addressed the recently passed City Ordinance #8-24-22, which allows the display, possession, sale, and use or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances at any city sponsored event.
KFDM-TV
Motiva momentum toward downtown Port Arthur development?
Port Arthur — The future of two historic buildings in Port Arthur. Motiva bought the buildings with the goal of helping to revitalize downtown, but the company put the work on hold. One building is supposed to house hundreds of Motiva employees, and the project is aimed to giving...
Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied
After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal […] The post Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
horseandrider.com
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA
On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
therecordlive.com
New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange
Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
therecordlive.com
Larry Stimac, 70, Orange
Larry Stimac, 70, of Orange, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Orange, TX. Born in Woodville, TX, on November 18, 1951, he was the son of John and Freddie Stimac. Throughout Larry’s life he was a lover of cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, country being his favorite, and spending his time working with plants. Larry will be missed greatly by all those who grew to know him.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
therecordlive.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
