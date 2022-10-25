ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Related
therecordlive.com

County extends burn ban for 30 days

The early Tuesday morning cold front did not bring enough rain to alleviate wildfire conditions and Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday afternoon voted to extend a burn ban for another 30 days. County Judge John Gothia, who had previously issued a burn ban, said he can lift the ban if...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89

A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

City Attorney steps up and speaks out against alcohol and drugs at city events

Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff has spoken out against the City of Jasper allowing alcohol and drugs at city sponsored events. Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Thursday morning appeared on the KJAS program Talk of the Town, and he addressed the recently passed City Ordinance #8-24-22, which allows the display, possession, sale, and use or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances at any city sponsored event.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Motiva momentum toward downtown Port Arthur development?

Port Arthur — The future of two historic buildings in Port Arthur. Motiva bought the buildings with the goal of helping to revitalize downtown, but the company put the work on hold. One building is supposed to house hundreds of Motiva employees, and the project is aimed to giving...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied

After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal […] The post Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE
therecordlive.com

New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange

Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Larry Stimac, 70, Orange

Larry Stimac, 70, of Orange, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Orange, TX. Born in Woodville, TX, on November 18, 1951, he was the son of John and Freddie Stimac. Throughout Larry’s life he was a lover of cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, country being his favorite, and spending his time working with plants. Larry will be missed greatly by all those who grew to know him.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area

LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
ORANGE, TX

