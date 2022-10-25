ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Batteries reported at Neon Cactus over weekend

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago
Starting as early as 2:30 a.m., customers lined up for Breakfast Club at Neon Cactus for the first time since it closed on Sept. 2, 2020. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Two separate batteries were reported from inside Neon Cactus bar on Saturday.

A woman told police she was punched in the face on the dance floor inside Neon Cactus about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. West Lafayette Police arrived after the suspect had already left the bar, Capt. Adam Ferguson said, and the incident is under investigation.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, Ferguson said.

Later that same day, another woman told police she was battered by a group of women, only one of whom she recognized, in the Neon Cactus bathroom. Ferguson said the fight appeared to be the result of a verbal dispute, but it remains under investigation.

No one was arrested.

Numerous trespassing and fights have been reported at Neon Cactus since it re-opened its doors in September. Ferguson said in late September that an uptick in 911 calls is to be expected when a bar first opens, and that he expects calls to reduce as time passes.

