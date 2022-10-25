ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Wizards lose Delon Wright indefinitely to hamstring strain

WASHINGTON — Delon Wright was in obvious pain as he held his right hamstring and hobbled off the court Tuesday night in the Wizards’ win over the Pistons. It turns out the injury was indeed serious, as he has been ruled out indefinitely with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Blazers’ Lillard has calf strain, re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday. Lillard left the Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones

October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wildcats Today

Watch: Antonio Reeves Talks UK Experience at Media Day

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves spoke at men's basketball media day on Tuesday, highlighting his experiences at UK so far, how the team has progressed since the trip to the Bahamas and more.  The Illinois State transfer is looking to bring leadership and a heavy scoring presence to the Wildcats ...
LEXINGTON, KY
102.5 The Bone

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis gets raise, extension after Final Four run in first season

Hubert Davis has a new contract and a raise after leading North Carolina to the Final Four in his rookie season as head coach. The UNC men's basketball coach now has a six-year contract that runs through the 2027-28 season worth roughly $16.7 million, according to the Associated Press. The university published details of his contract that includes several performance incentives attached to ACC and NCAA tournament performance and individual coaching accolades. Davis' previous deal was for five years and roughly $10 million.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, October 28

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. 4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY. 10:30 a.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Four run pays off for Hubert Davis ahead of 2022-23 season

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is being rewarded for his run to the national championship game a year ago. As Davis enters his second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, he’s doing so on a new deal.7 Per the Associated Press, Davis signed a new six-year deal that runs through 2027-28 and is worth $16.7M. The new deal was signed back at the end of August. As part of this new deal, Davis is set to earn $2.8M per year on averaging beginning with the $2.3M for this season. He will get $3.1M in his final year and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WTOP

Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
WTOP

DC Sports Huddle: Have we seen the last of Carson Wentz as Commanders QB?

The Washington Commanders have raved about Taylor Heinicke’s impact on an offense that struggled in the weeks prior to his inspiring performance against the Packers. Given the lift Heinicke’s play has provided and the contractual benefit of benching Carson Wentz for good, is it safe to say we’ve seen the last of No. 11 under center?
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy