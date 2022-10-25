Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
NBA Rookie Ladder: Mathurin, Banchero Lead the Field after Opening Week
The 2022 rookie class saw several star-studded performances in the first week
WTOP
Wizards lose Delon Wright indefinitely to hamstring strain
WASHINGTON — Delon Wright was in obvious pain as he held his right hamstring and hobbled off the court Tuesday night in the Wizards’ win over the Pistons. It turns out the injury was indeed serious, as he has been ruled out indefinitely with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
WTOP
Blazers’ Lillard has calf strain, re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday. Lillard left the Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones
October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
North Carolina signs coach Hubert Davis to 6-year deal
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has signed a new six-year deal that will keep him on the Tar Heels’ bench
Watch: Antonio Reeves Talks UK Experience at Media Day
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves spoke at men's basketball media day on Tuesday, highlighting his experiences at UK so far, how the team has progressed since the trip to the Bahamas and more. The Illinois State transfer is looking to bring leadership and a heavy scoring presence to the Wildcats ...
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis gets raise, extension after Final Four run in first season
Hubert Davis has a new contract and a raise after leading North Carolina to the Final Four in his rookie season as head coach. The UNC men's basketball coach now has a six-year contract that runs through the 2027-28 season worth roughly $16.7 million, according to the Associated Press. The university published details of his contract that includes several performance incentives attached to ACC and NCAA tournament performance and individual coaching accolades. Davis' previous deal was for five years and roughly $10 million.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, October 28
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. 4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY. 10:30 a.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast...
Final Four run pays off for Hubert Davis ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is being rewarded for his run to the national championship game a year ago. As Davis enters his second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, he’s doing so on a new deal.7 Per the Associated Press, Davis signed a new six-year deal that runs through 2027-28 and is worth $16.7M. The new deal was signed back at the end of August. As part of this new deal, Davis is set to earn $2.8M per year on averaging beginning with the $2.3M for this season. He will get $3.1M in his final year and has...
WTOP
Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Have we seen the last of Carson Wentz as Commanders QB?
The Washington Commanders have raved about Taylor Heinicke’s impact on an offense that struggled in the weeks prior to his inspiring performance against the Packers. Given the lift Heinicke’s play has provided and the contractual benefit of benching Carson Wentz for good, is it safe to say we’ve seen the last of No. 11 under center?
Comments / 0