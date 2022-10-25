ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accidentally Blows Up His Entire Backyard Trying To Rid It Of Pests

By Andrew Mies
 3 days ago
What the hell did he put down that hole?

At some point in life you’re bound to face one of the more frustrating problems of being a homeowner: Critters digging holes and tunnels under your yard.

Whether it’s moles, groundhogs, ants, roaches, rabbits, or any number of pesky creatures, when you have a nicely groomed plot of grass and fertilized soil, wildlife is going to take notice and try to move it.

Most people take a conventional route to get rid of the problem and simply call an exterminator, set a trap, or get out the trusty rifle and handle their pest.

But some people, decide to take a much more explosive approach…

Like this guy, who decided he’d pull out the old firecracker down the hole trick, but instead of a firecracker he used, well, to be honest I’m not exactly sure what he used because the result was certainly a bit more than expected…

Dressed in the classic dad outfit of jorts, flip flops, and a polo shirt with sunglasses folded into the buttons, the guy must have gotten a bit too excited with whatever explosives he shoved in the hole, because when he finally got a lit match down there it was game over.

The ENTIRE yard exploded, sending dirt high into the air, especially for a tiny space like that. He clearly wasn’t expecting this given the two dogs that were chilling in the yard with him, but man, what the hell were you thinking?

Did you go down to the local firework store and ask for the biggest thing they had? Or did you meet with some guy in a trench coat you found on Craigslist?

I mean he’s lucky it was only the yard that got damaged. If that was miscalculated just a bit more, rodents would be the least of his worries.

Fortunately, all seemed to be okay, but my goodness that was insane…

Next time, just call in a professional. It’s safer that way.

Comments / 86

Ken Williams
3d ago

yea, as a kid I thought I'd get rid of a very large inground bee nest with 5 gallon of diesel and a road flair. My parents 5 acres smoked for weeks. sure, it's funny now.

Reply(5)
24
USAISNUMBERONE
2d ago

I knew of a guy that did a similar thing. A yard with gopher holes. Covered all but one hole. Filled the hole with an unlit propane torch for an hour or so then dropped a match into the hole. It trenched his yard into his neighbors yard, blew the pickets of a fence, and blew the hood off his neighbors truck that was parked over a gopher hole next to the fence.

Reply(2)
7
C. Vanessa
2d ago

He's from the same gene pool as those guys who insist on deep frying the Thanksgiving turkey in their backyards and end up burning down their houses in the process .

Reply(1)
6
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

