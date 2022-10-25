Read full article on original website
Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law
The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Kentucky association president talks new hospital …. The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Oct. 27: Volcano rumbling, renters, and fake smiles. Here...
State police update on boy found in suitcase
Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Lexington Mayoral Race: Mayor Linda Gorton. Lexington Mayor...
Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
Asbury University opens new barn, equine program
Asbury University opens a new barn and equine program. Asbury University opens a new barn and equine program. Oct. 27: Volcano rumbling, renters, and fake smiles. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 27, 2022. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase believed to...
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
Lexington Mayoral Race: Mayor Linda Gorton
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton explains her stance on issues in the race from crime, affordable housing, taxes, economic growth and more in her race for reelection. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton explains her stance on issues in the race from crime, affordable housing, taxes, economic growth and more in her race for reelection.
Survivors of abuse share their stories to empower others at Lexington vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington reaches its 39th homicide and at least nine of those victims died in domestic violence-related incidents. Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office held a domestic violence vigil to raise awareness and connect residents with vital resources and programs in the community. T-shirts...
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
What will Kentucky do with $478M in opioid settlements?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — In February of this year, three drug distributors and one manufacturer agreed to a $26 billion nationwide settlement for lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. Kentucky will get a good share of that money, specifically $478 million over the next 18 years. How will...
Good news on Tshiebwe's status at UK basketball media day
Good news on Tshiebwe’s status at UK basketball media …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted a local veteran...
Home heating costs to rise by hundreds of dollars | Morning in America
Home heating costs are soaring as fuel supplies tighten across the world. The Department of Energy is estimating costs to increase this winter. #Inflation #Heat #fuel. Home heating costs to rise by hundreds of dollars …. Home heating costs are soaring as fuel supplies tighten across the world. The Department...
Parents react to Henry Clay High School lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Over the course of Thursday morning into the afternoon, parents waited anxiously for their children to be let out of Henry Clay High School in Lexington. Minutes felt like hours, waiting to see if their child was in fact ok. “Oh, I was scared,”...
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
Win $100 in Goodwill Kentucky’s annual Halloween costume contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt. Plus, putting together the perfect costume there comes with some perks. Goodwill’s annual Halloween costume contest is here!...
1 hospitalized, intersection without power after Lexington wreck
One person was hospitalized and an intersection left without power after a Lexington wreck. 1 hospitalized, intersection without power after …. One person was hospitalized and an intersection left without power after a Lexington wreck. Morning weather forecast: 10/27/22. David Aldrich's forecast: Sunny today and staying cool. Another year in...
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Conspiracy pushers target races for local election …. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this...
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
Larry Owens makes his case for Fayette County coroner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is rare for a race toward the bottom of the ticket to get much attention, but this year the Fayette County coroner’s election could end up being a tight race. This is the third time around Republican Larry Owens has challenged longtime...
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
