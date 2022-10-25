Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away. Joyce was only 63 years old. Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video
The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Lil Baby Denies Migos Beef After Years Of Speculation
After years of speculation, Lil Baby has set the record straight regarding the alleged beef between himself and his Quality Control labelmates, Migos. The Atlanta rapper sat down with Posted On The Corner on Tuesday (Oct. 18) as part of his press run after releasing It’s Only Me this past Friday (Oct. 14). “Hell nah!” the 27-year-old said with a firm headshake around the 13:30 mark after being asked if there were any underlying issues with the Grammy-nominated trio. The “Heyy” rapper went on to explain his desire to speak on these types of situations, but ultimately why he does not....
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
The BeyHive is Buzzing: Beyoncé Confirms Renaissance World Tour in Summer 2023
Beyoncé’s Bey Hive is reeling over news confirming Queen Bey’s upcoming Renaissance world tour. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy attended the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. During the lavish charity event, a concert package valued at $20,000 was raffled that confirmed Bey’s upcoming global tour, Yahoo News reports.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments
Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the...
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Anderson .Paak on Throwing the Best Holiday Party, Starring in H&M’s New Campaign, and Why He’s Open to Another Vegas Residency
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a busy year for Anderson .Paak, from taking home four Grammys with Bruno Mars for Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open,” touring with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, to, on a recent October night, celebrating alongside Lady Gaga at a Dom Pérignon dinner party in Los Angeles. “Billy Porter was sitting next to me. Met a lot of fun people, man,” says .Paak, calling from L.A. “Gaga, I met her briefly at the Grammys earlier this...
HipHopDX.com
G Herbo Drops Off Hard-Hitting New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, CA – G Herbo has made his debut on the L.A. Leakers where he unleashed a bristling freestyle earlier this week over an original beat. The Chicago native reflects on his love for his block and reveals he paid his lawyer $500,000 to beat a case while gliding over the smooth production.
Gary’s Tea: Travis Scott Addresses Side Chick Allegations + Akon Buys French Montana A Fake Watch!
Travis Scott is speaking out on his cheating allegations. A side chick has come forward and Travis is denying everything proclaiming his love for his baby mama Kylie. “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be. a closed set while I was directing a video,” the rapper said.
sheenmagazine.com
R&B Artist TINK on Babyface New Album including Kehlani, Ari Lennox, Doechii, Baby Tate & MORE
Babyface’s 13-track album titled “Girls Night Out” which features the top R&B artists on the charts including Kehlani, Doechii, BabyTate and more is quoted by Babyface himself as saying, “The process for it (Girl’s Night Out) reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale,” referencing his work on the soundtrack for the 1995 movie, which featured Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Toni Braxton, and more. See the first single ft Ella Mai teased on BET here.
Don Omar and Akon Are Hypnotized by a ‘Good Girl’ on New Urban-Merengue Fusion
There’s nothing like two early aughts legends linking up for a hit. On Thursday, Don Omar premiered “Good Girl,” a dancefloor-ready, merengue-meets-reggae track featuring Akon. The song opens with Akon’s unmistakable voice over reggae-inspired production before a throbbing bass welcomes Don Omar. The two artists fuse their styles as the song breaks into an electric merengue melody. “She said she’s a good girl/Turned into a bad girl/Caught up in a bad world,” sings Akon in the chorus, before Don Omar admits in Spanish, “I don’t know what it is about her, but she wakes something up in me… Her body is...
