Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds
The Buffalo Bills take on the underperforming Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn't taking them lightly.
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Aaron Rodgers thinks struggling Packers teammates 'shouldn't be playing' as much
Aaron Rodgers is blaming the Packers’ latest struggles on “mental errors,” and he thinks some of his teammates should be benched because of them. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday," just days after Green Bay's 23-21 loss to the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Commanders. The Packers have now lost three straight games, and are set for a battle with the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Checked Out Ahead of Bills Matchup?
The actions of the Green Bay Packers quarterback don't look much better than his words sound going into the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline
Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Why Aaron Rodgers thinks facing Bills could be 'best thing' for Packers
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feels it’s a good time for his team to face the Bills in Week 8. His team, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, facing one of the hottest sides in the NFL coming off their bye…. It will no doubt be a tough...
Aaron Rodgers bus-tosses teammates while hyping up his own poor play vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are in very unfamiliar territory at the moment, sitting at 3-4 on the season after yet another loss over the weekend, this time to the Washington Commanders. And while Aaron Rodgers didn’t exactly play great, he evidently believes differently. When speaking on the Pat McAfee...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers manifests throwing his teammates under the bus
Green Bay Packers quarterback and free-thinker Aaron Rodgers made it clear over the last year that, in his mind, he knows all the answers better than everyone. And that includes his teammates, whom he threw under the bus during an interview with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. While the...
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
Yardbarker
