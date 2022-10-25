Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds
The Buffalo Bills take on the underperforming Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn't taking them lightly.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Checked Out Ahead of Bills Matchup?
The actions of the Green Bay Packers quarterback don't look much better than his words sound going into the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Banged-Up Receiver Corps
A day after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur managed one laugh over the course of a press conference that lasted about 22 1/2 minutes.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week
The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
Watch: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Preview
The Green Bay Packers (3-4), losers of three straight, will play at the Buffalo Bills (5-1), the Super Bowl favorites, on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Tre’Davious Decision: Bills Make Final Injury Call on CB White vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers
The positive news about cornerback Tre’Davious White coming back from a torn ACL? It is happening soon, and it will feel like a bonus to the Buffalo Bills, having already started 5-1 without him. The less-than-positive news? The wait will continue, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott announcing on...
Comments / 0