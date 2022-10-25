It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.

