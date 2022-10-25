Read full article on original website
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will...
Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor
Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership OLD
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos”...
Michael Gove back in cabinet just two months after calling time on career
Michael Gove has secured an astonishing return to the cabinet in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle – just two months after calling time on his political career.The most trusted fixer of problem departments in the Tory ranks returns to the job of levelling up secretary, the post Boris Johnson sacked him from in his dying days in office in July.The move comes after the new prime minister stressed his commitment to the troubled levelling up agenda, in sharp contrast to the apparent disinterest of Liz Truss.Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor – in a move certain to reassure the financial...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
The New Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to be Rishi Sunak
Next Prime Minister Rishi SunakSimon Walker / HM Treasury. After the tumultuous 44 days that Liz Truss was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which her economic policies caused a run on the British pound, the person selected to replace her is former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak. Sunak will be the first Prime Minister of South Asian descent, as well as the youngest at 42 in more than 200 years to assume the position.
Chris Heaton-Harris to stay as Northern Ireland secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris is to remain as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new cabinet. The MP for Daventry was appointed to the role in September by Liz Truss. Since taking up the post he has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed or...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Just 6 Weeks in Office
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. It's the end of a very short-lived era: Liz Truss is resigning. After just 44 days, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to step down. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in a speech on Oct. 20. "I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."
Rishi Sunak has done a 'grubby deal' over Suella Braverman appointment, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer criticised the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" in her re-appointment.The cabinet minister was forced out by Liz Truss after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email.“He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second," the Labour leader said.The prime minister has refused to deny that government officials raised concerns about the return of Ms Braverman, saying that she "accepted her mistake."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak faces Keir Starmer at first PMQs after Budget delayed - liveSunak is keeping his friends close – and his enemies closerWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
Why are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?
Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian to take up residence at 10 Downing Street, the country’s first Hindu leader, its youngest since 1812 and one of its wealthiest ever statesmen.At 170cm (or 5 foot 6 inches), he is also one of the UK’s shortest premiers on record, a matter of increasing obsession online, with Google searches into the matter spiking over the course of the week.For the record, this is how our new PM compares with his predecessors:Liz Truss (2022-22) – 5 foot 5¼ inchesBoris Johnson (2019-22) – 5 foot 9 inchesTheresa May (2016-19)...
When is Liz Truss’s farewell Downing Street speech?
Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss will address the nation outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, formally announcing the handover of power to Rishi Sunak.Ms Truss was forced to step down on Thursday just six weeks after beating Mr Sunak in the party’s summer leadership contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson.The economic chaos unleashed by her “mini-Budget” and an uncosted tax-slashing agenda centred around heavy borrowing helped bring about her downfall. Heavily trailed at Tory hustings throughout the summer, Ms Truss’s disastrous bid for “growth, growth, growth” was announced by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September...
CCTV Script 25/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 25, 2022. In less than two months, Britain will have a third prime minister. The financial markets have given a positive reaction to Sunac's victory. We have seen foreign exchange, bond and stock markets, rise.
UK's Rishi Sunak Becomes Richest Ever Occupant of Number 10
LONDON (Reuters) - With his ascent to prime minister, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy will become the richest ever occupants of Number 10 Downing Street just as the country struggles with an economic crisis and the government mulls painful spending cuts. In May, the couple entered The Sunday...
