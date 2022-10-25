Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bernco.gov
CORRECTION: BernCo Commission Seeks Applications for Open Legislative Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the vacant District 26 seat of the New Mexico Senate. The commission will appoint a replacement for Senator Jacob Candelaria, who resigned his seat. Submissions from interested individuals in Bernalillo County...
rrobserver.com
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
bernco.gov
Final Week to Request an Absentee Ballot
Bernalillo County – Clerk Linda Stover reminds the public that the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, New Mexico General Election is Nov. 3. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot online, by mail or in person. For more information on how to request an absentee ballot visit Berncoclerk.gov or call the Clerk’s Office at 505-243-VOTE (8683).
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
ksfr.org
New Fire Station Coming To New Mexico Eastern Mountains
Congresswomen Melanie Stansbury joined local officials in Moriarty on Monday to break ground on a new fire station. Stansbury helped secure $5.25 million in federal funding for the project on her first day in office after last year’s special election. About one-million was allocated by the state. It was...
bernco.gov
“Take a Ride on Us” During Halloween Festivities
Bernalillo County, NM – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and Whitener Law Firm, announce details for a safe ride option for Halloween celebrations. The Take a Ride on Us program provides the community the ability to take advantage of a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence during weekend celebrations in which alcohol consumption is common.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Teacher of the Year named
The New Mexico Public Education Department and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have named a Santa Fe Pre-K teacher as teacher of the year. Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center has been given the honor. Hughes teaches a 4-year-old preschool class at the childhood center. The Nye Early Childhood...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico have a place to stay with RV’s
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire, many New Mexicans are still struggling to get back on their feet but one nonprofit is helping out by giving one family a place to stay while they pick up the pieces. Northern New Mexico has been rocked by fire and floods and now […]
New hotels, apartments proposed for Sawmill District
Sawmill Bellemah Properties, LLC is asking the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners for tax breaks as well as a $38.5 million grant.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
New Mexico rancher honored for work with Hereford breed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico rancher Bill King has been inducted into the Hereford Association Hall of Fame. The designation is given to ranchers who have dynamically influenced the direction and advancement of the Hereford breed. The Kings have been ranching for more than 100 years. Bill King started his Hereford herd as a high […]
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
bernco.gov
Safari Run to be Held Sunday, Oct. 30
Bernalillo County would like to invite the public to the annual Safari Run on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the UNM North Campus Golf Course Open Space. This event is held to support Global Health Partnerships work in rural Kenya. Local Kenyan athletes donated their time and energy to help fundraise...
Comments / 0