Sonoma State University education dean honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Laura Alamillo, Ph.D., of Sonoma State University’s School of Education is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I began as a dean at Sonoma State in 2020. Prior, I was at Fresno State for 16 years. I began my career in higher education...
Marin County judge honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Marin County Superior Court Judge Sheila Shah Lichtblau is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. Here’s some information Shah Lichtblau submitted:. About me. Prior to my election to Marin Superior Court, I worked for the county of Marin as a County Counsel attorney...
Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
Vacaville tourism executive tapped for Western states trade group post
Melyssa Reeves, president and CEO of Visit Vacaville, has been installed as board president of the Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West) The trade group is a regional professional association serving more than 150 destination marketing and management organizations in the West. The board is comprised of members representing the destinations of Rapid City, South Dakota; Salem, Oregon; Arlington, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vancouver, Washington; Tuolumne County, California; North Tahoe, Nevada; Ketchikan, Alaska; and Plano, Texas.
Bay Area equity director named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Ericka Omena Erickson of Low Income Investment Fund is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. Here’s some information Omena Erickson submitted:. About me. Born and raised in Brazil, I come from diverse races, mixed traditions, and a vibrant culture rooted in Portuguese, African,...
Sonoma County small-business lending exec named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Priscilla Jaworski-Quintanilla of Redwood Credit Union is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. Here’s some information Jaworski-Quintanilla submitted:. About me. Among the first graduating class of Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa (class of 1999), I continued on with my education, graduating...
Marin County human services manager Isaura Resendiz named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Isaura Resendiz of North Marin Community Services is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 28 years ago with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. While I had a goal of increasing my English competence, I became very persistent in my employment search and found an opportunity to become a Case Manager for Novato Human Needs Center in 1999. Here I would have the opportunity to help low-income people in my community connect to services.
Santa Rosa GM at Stevenson Supply & Tractor named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Gustavo Orozco of Stevenson Supply & Tractor is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I grew up in Roseland and from a very young age I was amazed and inspired by the Panaderos that made a living selling pan dulce door to door from their vans. It made me want to be something, own my own piece of the world. Seeing a place like Mitote Food Park come to fruition fills my soul because it represents the evolution of the Latino business community.
OLE Health adds medical director for Upper Napa Valley locations amid personnel changes
Elias Banuelos, M.D., is the new medical director overseeing Upper Napa Valley sites for health care provider OLE Health, which serves 40,000 patients annually and has six clinics across Napa and Solano counties. The federally qualified health care provider announced other changes, including addition of several providers and services in...
Wells Fargo Santa Rosa manager named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Laura Rebecca Ramirez of Wells Fargo Bank is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. Ramirez started working at Wells Fargo in 2006, as part of 16 years in the financial industry, 10 of that in management. “I have enjoyed the challenges that come with being a manager from critical thinking, decision making, conflict resolution, and coaching a team. I learn everyday and continue to grow both personally and professionally.”
Marin County company once known as Restoration Hardware is opening restaurants. Why?
On a recent night at the Dining Room at RH Guesthouse New York — a restaurant from the Marin County-based home-design company formerly known as Restoration Hardware — the server began her tableside spiel with a paean to the surroundings: “Welcome to our very beige space.”. The...
Alaska Airlines gives Boeing a big order with an eye to expansion
Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest passenger airline in the United States, said on Wednesday that it would buy dozens more Boeing planes in the coming years as it aims to rapidly expand its fleet and convert it to a single aircraft family. The airline is the largest of four carriers serving...
Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings Q3 earnings dip 15%
Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) reported third-quarter net income was down 15.1% from a year ago, but nine-month earnings were up 3.3%. The Santa Rosa-based holding company for Luther Burbank Savings on Tuesday reported third-quarter and nine-month net income of $21 million and $66.5 million (41 cents and $1.30 diluted earnings per common share), respectively. That’s down from $24.7 million in the third quarter of last year but up from $64.4 million for the first nine months of 2021.
