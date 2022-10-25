Gustavo Orozco of Stevenson Supply & Tractor is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I grew up in Roseland and from a very young age I was amazed and inspired by the Panaderos that made a living selling pan dulce door to door from their vans. It made me want to be something, own my own piece of the world. Seeing a place like Mitote Food Park come to fruition fills my soul because it represents the evolution of the Latino business community.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO