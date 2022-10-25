ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner’s Appeal

By J. Bachelor
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGv9l_0imcRxer00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkm3j_0imcRxer00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A Russian court has upheld the nine-year sentence of Brittney Griner . The 32-year-old basketball player will now be moved to a penal colony as her hopes of coming home early have become less of a reality.

Historically, Russian courts rarely overturn a verdict, but they did opt to adjust her time served. Acknowledging Griner’s pre-trial detainment, her overall sentence was slightly decreased to about eight years.

“We think we should use all legal tools available but that is her decision to take,” Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer , told reporters outside of the court. Blagovolina added that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was disappointed to hear the decision from the three-judge panel.

“She had some hope but that vanished today,” Blagovolina said.

Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was found guilty of smuggling vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Russia. In addition to her detainment, she was also ordered to pay 1 million rubles, approximately $16,301.

“This has been a very traumatic experience, waiting for this day … getting nine years for the crime.” Griner said. “People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
papermag.com

Brittney Griner's Nine-Year Sentence Upheld

Brittney Griner, WNBA star, has had her sentence appeal rejected by a Russian court today. Griner has been in Russia since her detainment in February after customs officers found vape cartridges containing hash oil. She pled guilty and was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling and possession charges. The harsh sentence has concerned U.S. officials, who worry about the basketball player's safety in the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The U.S. has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine.
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

360
Followers
978
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy