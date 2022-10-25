If you are wondering if it really took this long to get to a Big Ten team in my rankings, then you would be correct. Considering the conference had nine teams make the NCAA Tournament last season, it can be surprising, but all of them, except for Indiana, suffered huge losses. They return 78.1% of their minutes and 81.6% of their possession minutes. Both of those numbers are by far the most in the Big Ten. That puts the Hoosiers in the driver’s seat and in a prime position to win their first regular-season conference championship since 2016 as the program approaches 1,900 all-time wins.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO