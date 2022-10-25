ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #12 Indiana Hoosiers

If you are wondering if it really took this long to get to a Big Ten team in my rankings, then you would be correct. Considering the conference had nine teams make the NCAA Tournament last season, it can be surprising, but all of them, except for Indiana, suffered huge losses. They return 78.1% of their minutes and 81.6% of their possession minutes. Both of those numbers are by far the most in the Big Ten. That puts the Hoosiers in the driver’s seat and in a prime position to win their first regular-season conference championship since 2016 as the program approaches 1,900 all-time wins.
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian

Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
Indiana basketball: Logan Duncomb backing up TJD?

The Hoosiers begin the 2022-23 season against Morehead State on November 7, which is just 12 days away for Indiana basketball. We are at the 12th player on our IUBB roster player previews and next on the list is sophomore center, Logan Duncomb. Logan Duncomb | 6’10” 241lbs | Sophomore...
IUSD Athletes Combine for Four Big Ten Weekly Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following strong team and individual performances against No. 2/3 Texas and No. 14/22 Texas A&M, Indiana swimming and diving athletes, two men and two women, totaled four Big Ten weekly awards, the conference announced on Wednesday (Oct. 26). Sophomores Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski and freshman...
Indiana Field Hockey to Host Northwestern for Regular Season Finale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana will close out the 2022 field hockey season with a Friday home game at 3 p.m. against No. 4 ranked Northwestern. Northwestern is the reigning national champion, winning the 2021 NCAA title over Liberty. In this matchup against the Wildcats, the Hoosiers are...
Indiana Announces 2023 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Indiana will host Ohio State to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will welcome six opponents to Memorial Stadium. The full 2023 schedule is below:. Sept. 2? - Ohio State. Sept. 9...
Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries

Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
Indiana Wrestling Welcomes Program Alumni for Princeton Dual

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Indiana Wrestling program is excited to declare the team's dual vs. Princeton on Friday, Nov. 18 as the team's Alumni Match. All former Hoosier wrestlers are invited to come to the match. The dual will take place in Simon Skjodt Assembly...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Quality Mill Supply acquired

Franklin-based Quality Mill Supply Co., a longtime industrial supplier, has been acquired by Martin Supply, an industrial supply company based in Alabama. QMS was started in 1944 and operates five locations throughout Indiana. Quality Mill sells a variety of materials for industrial use, including tools, raw materials and lubricants. The...
Cummins unveils new line of compact, portable energy solutions

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins has announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. Onan Power Stations supply a temporary, off-the-grid power source that users can take anywhere. Silent, fume-free, and low maintenance, their lithium-ion batteries can be recharged via a 110-volt wall current, automotive auxiliary outlet, or Onan solar panels.
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County

The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
Ground broken on $50 million McCordsville district

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
