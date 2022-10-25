Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's Massive Net Worth Makes Him The US' Richest Politician
The man who has been dubbed the United States' richest politician is currently running for re-election in the Illinois Governor race. The incumbent Jay Robert "J.B." Pritzker has an utterly enormous net worth that has skyrocketed him past other affluent political officeholders, past and present, like Donald Trump and Darrell Issa.
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Oregon could see first Republican governor in 40 years as polls tilt away from Democrats
Independent hopeful with bipartisan support, along with funds from state’s richest man, could deliver victory to Republican
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?
Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
thecentersquare.com
Obama-endorsed Pritzker ‘ate up with Donald Trump,’ Bailey says
(The Center Square) – Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey
Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey. Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.
Grassley, Reynolds to join Trump in Iowa, Axne calls Biden ‘most impactful’ in history
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa five days before the November election with a rally in Sioux City. Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, both Republicans up for re-election, confirmed that they will appear with Trump Reynolds released this statement: “I look forward to welcoming President […]
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling
Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
Biden Rips Lawmakers Who Pushed Billions In PPP Grants For Bashing Student Debt Aid
"Who in the hell do they think they are?" he asked an audience at Delaware State University. But a court's temporary stay on the program rained on his parade.
Rep. Scott Perry Quietly Drops Suit Against DOJ After FBI Seized Cellphone Data
The Republican first said in August that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling with family.
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers
(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1