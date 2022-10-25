ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Des Moines Register

What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?

Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Obama-endorsed Pritzker ‘ate up with Donald Trump,’ Bailey says

(The Center Square) – Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
ILLINOIS STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers

(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy