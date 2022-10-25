Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
vucommodores.com
Closing the Fall in Cabo
SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Following its first win of the season at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Colorado, the Vanderbilt women’s golf travels even further west this weekend to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, to compete in the Battle of the Beach tournament. “What another unbelievable...
vucommodores.com
Tournament Season Begins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s the season opener for Vanderbilt as it competes at Adelphi University’s Dezy Strong Classic at the Corum Country Lanes in Corum, N.Y. The Commodores are the defending tournament champions. Three Days of Play. Friday 9:50 a.m. ET 5 Baker games. Saturday 9:30 a.m....
atozsports.com
The biggest reason outside of offense that the Tennessee Vols are still undefeated
The first thing that comes to mind when talking about the Tennessee Vols this season is their offense. Tennessee is averaging 50.1 points per game (No. 1 in the nation) through seven games this season. It’s safe to say that scoring points is the Vols’ strength and the biggest reason they’re undefeated.
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Final week of regular season features crucial matchups
It's the final week of the high school football regular season, which means playoff berths and seeding are on the line across Williamson County. Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's meeting between Brentwood and Centennial which takes place at Brentwood. Let's take a look...
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away
Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.
atozsports.com
Vols’ QB Hendon Hooker has proven one thing that no other Heisman candidate has this season
The Tennessee Vols have their best quarterback in recent memory. Hendon Hooker has led the team to a top five ranking and contention for the College Football Playoff. Accordingly, Hooker is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race. Against top competition, the Vols’ quarterback is setting himself apart so far this...
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium
Images of what the new proposed Tennessee Titans stadium are being released for the first time.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
franklinis.com
SIMMONS RIDGE OFFERS UNIQUE RENTAL CONCEPT IN FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN, TENN. – (October 25, 2022) – Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Located at 500 Black Tea Way, Simmons Ridge is situated around beautiful nature, but conveniently just a few minutes from I-65. The first phase of the community is complete, offering luxury 3-bedroom townhomes, and welcomed its first residents this summer.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community
A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
Thrillist
14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville
There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
cumberland.edu
Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University
Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
Bicyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville crash
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
dicksonpost.com
Country singer Craig Morgan’s Tennessee Music Pathways Marker unveiled in Dickson
Tennessee is synonymous with music. The wealth of artists and musicians the Volunteer State has and continues to produce is both an anchor of its past and the gateway to its future, and an important part of that heritage is Cheatham County native and Dickson County resident Craig Morgan. Over...
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
