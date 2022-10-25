ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Closing the Fall in Cabo

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Following its first win of the season at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Colorado, the Vanderbilt women’s golf travels even further west this weekend to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, to compete in the Battle of the Beach tournament. “What another unbelievable...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Tournament Season Begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s the season opener for Vanderbilt as it competes at Adelphi University’s Dezy Strong Classic at the Corum Country Lanes in Corum, N.Y. The Commodores are the defending tournament champions. Three Days of Play. Friday 9:50 a.m. ET 5 Baker games. Saturday 9:30 a.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away

Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

SIMMONS RIDGE OFFERS UNIQUE RENTAL CONCEPT IN FRANKLIN

FRANKLIN, TENN. – (October 25, 2022) – Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Located at 500 Black Tea Way, Simmons Ridge is situated around beautiful nature, but conveniently just a few minutes from I-65. The first phase of the community is complete, offering luxury 3-bedroom townhomes, and welcomed its first residents this summer.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community

A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville

There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
cumberland.edu

Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University

Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
LEBANON, TN

