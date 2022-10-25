Read full article on original website
Related
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy
Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports
Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
Donda Sports Crumbles, Too: Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Agency
The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Kanye West Decision
Aaron Donald announced that he is cutting ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency. Donald posted a statement from him and his wife, Erica Donald, a marketing manager who also worked for Donda. They said they "felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences."
TMZ.com
Kanye West's Donda Academy Kicked Out Of Major Basketball Tournament
The star players on Kanye West's Donda Academy basketball team will not be able to showcase their talents on one of H.S. hoops' biggest stages this year ... and it's all because of Ye's controversial antisemitic comments. The Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced Donda has been scrapped from this season's schedule...
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
From Companies, To People Sever Ties with Kanye West
Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald leave Donda Sports
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year
Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Multiple Brands Cut Ties With Him
Ye's net worth dropped significantly over the past few hours.
CAA Severs Ties With Kanye ‘Ye’ West
Talent agency CAA has severed ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the organization said Monday. The decision came after outcry over the rapper’s anti-Semitic rants, which had led to him being dropped by Balenciaga and locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight...
Two Star Athletes Leave Kanye West's Donda Sports Over Offensive Comments
The two athletes and the agency's president Antonio Brown issued statements about the departure.
NBA Star Makes Decision On Kanye West's Agency
On Tuesday, Adidas announced that it's ending its partnership with Kanye West, also known as Ye, because he has made a plethora of offensive and antisemitic comments. Adidas will lose a net income of $246 million this year because it's ending its relationship with West. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown...
Comments / 0