Mattawa, WA

News Talk KIT

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum

RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDA asks racehorse owners to test for equine infectious anemia

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging racehorse owners to check their horses for equine infectious anemia after two racehorses tested positive for the disease in Yakima County. There’s no cure, treatment or vaccine for equine infectious anemia. Infected horses can show no symptoms or display symptoms like lethargy, low-grade fevers or acute pain. “It...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season

Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
PASCO, WA

