State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
Push for broadband internet continues in Central Louisiana
For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week could not have come at a better time. Rapides Parish leading the way in the fight against child sex trafficking. Multiple law enforcement agencies signed a partnership with the Children’s Advocacy Network in the fight against child sex trafficking. Jury selected,...
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge in the Capital Region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too.
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
Coast Guard says 1 dead, 2 rescued after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico; NTSB investigating
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is investigating a helicopter crash off the coast of Louisiana. The NTSB added a Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Morgan City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Information provided by Coast Guard Eight District:. The Coast Guard rescued two...
Updated Week 9 football schedule around Cenla with possible inclement weather
(KALB) - With expected inclement weather Friday night, several high school games around Louisiana in Week 9 are being moved to Thursday night. Below is a list of the updated game schedule for teams in Central Louisiana. All times are set for 7 p.m. THURSDAY NIGHT:. Many at Red River.
