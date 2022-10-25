ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

kalb.com

Push for broadband internet continues in Central Louisiana

For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week could not have come at a better time. Rapides Parish leading the way in the fight against child sex trafficking. Multiple law enforcement agencies signed a partnership with the Children's Advocacy Network in the fight against child sex trafficking.
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge in the Capital Region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too.
