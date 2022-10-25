ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Yardbarker

Four potential trade destinations for Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Here are potential destinations for Hunt, who has 263 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving serving mainly as Nick Chubb's backup. The Bucs' running game is floundering. Leonard Fournette has 362 rushing yards on 103 attempts, 3.5 yards per carry. Third-round rookie Rachaad White has 71 rushing yards and one TD on 26 attempts. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the only other running back on the active roster, has not played a snap.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Browns would deal RB Kareem Hunt for a fourth-round pick

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been one of the top running back duos in the NFL over the past few years, but is it time for a breakup?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Hunt can be acquired for a fourth-round pick ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and the "Browns are listening" to offers.
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA

