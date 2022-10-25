Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Yardbarker
Four potential trade destinations for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
Here are potential destinations for Hunt, who has 263 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving serving mainly as Nick Chubb's backup. The Bucs' running game is floundering. Leonard Fournette has 362 rushing yards on 103 attempts, 3.5 yards per carry. Third-round rookie Rachaad White has 71 rushing yards and one TD on 26 attempts. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the only other running back on the active roster, has not played a snap.
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Complex
Jaylen Brown Reverses Decision to Stick With Ye’s Donda Sports, Aaron Donald Also Announces Departure (UPDATE)
Brown announced the news Tuesday evening in a statement, writing that he will “always continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”. “I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with...
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
Yardbarker
Report: Browns would deal RB Kareem Hunt for a fourth-round pick
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been one of the top running back duos in the NFL over the past few years, but is it time for a breakup?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Hunt can be acquired for a fourth-round pick ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and the "Browns are listening" to offers.
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Sports Illustrated suggests Titans trade for Browns' Kareem Hunt
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline rapidly approaching, experts from different media outlets have begun suggesting trades for teams, including the Tennessee Titans. We previously covered Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner suggesting the Titans trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, which would make sense with Tennessee’s need at the position.
Comments / 1