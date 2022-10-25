Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
A private school founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West is shutting its doors in Simi Valley Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper's recent antisemitic comments.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
TMZ.com
Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’: Kanye West Glees About Being Dropped By Balenciaga Hours Before Adidas Follows Suit
Kanye West said he was happy after finding out that fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with him and his episode of Drink Champs was removed from platforms, RadarOnline.com has learned. West, 45, sat down for an interview with Russian-American computer scientist, Lex Fridman. The sit-down is the latest in a...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West walks with Balenciaga's models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show. Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of...
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘The only athlete dumb enough to sign with Donda Sports is Herschel Walker’
Jimmy Kimmel opened on Wednesday evening with the continued backlash to Kanye West’s antisemitic statements, which have prompted the agency CAA, fashion house Balenciaga, and sportswear giant Adidas to sever business ties with him. On Wednesday, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to the corporate headquarters at Skechers in...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Complex
50 Cent References Kanye Being Dropped by Brands With ‘Curtis Jackson Has Cut Ties With 50 Cent’ Meme, Ye Responds
50 Cent referenced Kanye West’s swift fall from grace amid his embrace of anti-Semitism, and joked that he’s cut ties with himself via an Instagram post. “Curtis Jackson has reportedly cut ties with 50 Cent,” the post reads alongside two photos of Fif side-by-side. “I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me f*cked up like Kanye right now! LOL.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Shares Alleged Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston A Crackhead
Candace Owens may be known for her political commentary and conservative stance, but recently she’s been targeting the entertainment industry. Last week, she and Kanye West broke the internet when they stood side by side wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. She stood up for their actions by...
Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments
Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos
North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’
Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?
Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Yeezy shoe collectors are 'panic selling' following Kanye West's antisemitic rants
Kanye West's antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician's once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Popculture
Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy
A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
osoblanco.org
All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained
Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
