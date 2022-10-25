Read full article on original website
5th Grade NOVA Program
Our 5th Grade students love their time with Officer Liefson. He does such a remarkable job teaching the NOVA program to our students.
3rd Grade Multiplication Fun
Mrs. Lloyd’s 3rd grade students are learning different ways to represent multiplication. One way is with equal groups. Today they worked on showing equal groups using counters and even got to draw on their desks with their whiteboard markers! Multiplication is exciting!
Fourth Grade Book Club
The fourth grade students participated in a book club this past month. Students chose a book, read each day, and met weekly to discuss the book in student led groups. Each book showcased a character who had to deal with a lot of struggle, because of the beliefs of others around them. However, each character showed strength, perseverance, and patience through the struggle in a variety of ways. As a book club group, students discussed how the character from their book overcame struggle. They used this information to create a floor to ceiling mural showcasing strong characters to inspire other students to focus on his or her strengths. We can't wait for our next book club!
Third Grade Pumpkins!
Third grade students have been busy decorating pumpkins!! They are so creative! Way to go third grade students!. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
5th Grade Learns about Printing Press
In History this week we discussed the advent of paper, the printing press, moveable type, and books. Each student made potato stamps of their name and then printed their name.
Utah Symphony Experience for Nebo Fourth-Graders
The Utah Symphony arrived in Nebo School District to continue the tradition of hosting the Utah Symphony for Nebo fourth-grade students this year. It was an exciting day as bus after bus arrived at Maple Mountain High School (MMHS) on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Excited students and teachers streamed across...
4th Grade Visits Thanksgiving Point
Fourth grade visited the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point. on Thursday! We had a great time learning about different kinds of. fossils, seeing all the huge dinosaurs, building in the sand and. water, and digging in the sand for fossils. Thank you to all our. volunteers! It was...
Place value Pirates!
Our second graders have been learning about place values all month. Today they put their skills to the test on a place value pirate treasure hunt. All classes made it to the treasure box!. #AppleValleyElementary #HomeOfTheSilverFox #WeLoveOurSchool#studentsuccess #WeHaveTheBestSchool #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents #loveUTpublicschools #utpol #uted #thankateacher#loveteaching.
Rodeo News Selects Salem Hills Student Art Work For Magazine Cover
Evan Childs, a senior at Salem Hills High School, had an assignment in his Digital Media class where he had to create the cover of a magazine. Mr. Steve Gray submitted some of his students' work to The Rodeo News Magazine which Mr. Gray has designed for the last couple of years. This magazine distributes to more than 50,000 people nationwide. Evan's design was chosen and is on the November cover. Congratulations to all the students who submitted a design, and especially Evan for designing a cover for a widely distributed magazine. To view this magazine go to www.rodeonews.com.
Mrs. Smith Teaches Descriptive Writing
Mrs. Smith taught descriptive writing by reading Room on the Broom. She had her cauldron filled with "descriptive words". Students filled it with words till it popped!. #HobbleCreekElementary #HobbleHawks #NeboSchoolDistrict #DiscoverPowerWithin #NeboHero #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTPublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching #BeKindToOneAnother.
first grade coders
Mrs Plowman's first grade class is really enjoying learning about coding. So cool to see what they can do!
Feel Good Friday!
In Ms. Whiteside’s 8th grade math class, students explored the answer to the following question: How many stacked cups do you think it would take to reach the top of the table?. We worked through different ways of stacking cups to see how linear graphs would compare with proportional...
Kindergarten Halloween Fun
Mrs. Davis’ class got into the Halloween spirit by learning to play some Halloween bingo. Everyone spent the time sharing what they are going to dress up as on Halloween.
Kindergarten Field Trip
Maple Ridge kindergarteners had a fun field trip to Glen Ray’s Pumpkin Patch! We had fun going through the corn maze, playing in the corn pit, and going down the giant slide. We even learned about how pumpkins grow and all the jobs farmers do. Thank you to all the parents who came and helped! It was a fun fall day!
First Grade Field Trip
Our first graders had a fabulous time at Rowley's Red Barn! Tractor wagons arrived at the school to take our students to the back forty of Rowley's orchards. Our students learned about the history of Rowley's four generations of farming and got to see videos of the tools and machinery used to keep an orchard up and running. Our first graders then got to play and explore. It was a beautiful fall day! We ended our field trip with a wagon ride back to school and delicious apple cider donuts! Thank you to Rowley's Red Barn for a fun filled afternoon!
