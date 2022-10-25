The fourth grade students participated in a book club this past month. Students chose a book, read each day, and met weekly to discuss the book in student led groups. Each book showcased a character who had to deal with a lot of struggle, because of the beliefs of others around them. However, each character showed strength, perseverance, and patience through the struggle in a variety of ways. As a book club group, students discussed how the character from their book overcame struggle. They used this information to create a floor to ceiling mural showcasing strong characters to inspire other students to focus on his or her strengths. We can't wait for our next book club!

2 DAYS AGO