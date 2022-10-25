Read full article on original website
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Gold price erosion continues amid strong U.S. dollar, higher bond yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are again lower in early U.S. trading Friday, with gold hitting a three-week low. The seemingly relentless appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and the resulting rise in U.S. Treasury yields continue to undermine the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $11.50 at $1,625.20 and December silver was down $0.434 at $18.255.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Investors dump Chinese bonds for an 8th consecutive month - the longest slump on record
Traders shed China's onshore bonds for the eighth consecutive month, marking the longest slump on record, according to Bloomberg. Global investors dumped 70.7 billion yuan, or about $9.7 billion, worth of Chinese bonds, per the report. The yuan recently dropped to its weakest mark since 2008, which has made holding...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Lower Yields Amid Earnings Parade
U.S. stocks ended firmly higher Tuesday as investors extended Wall Street's solid October rally amid a parade of blue chip corporate earnings before and after the closing bell and a pullback in Treasury bond yields. A softer U.S. dollar, which was marked 1% lower on the session at 1110.851, and...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NASDAQ
U.S. consumer spending rises strongly; wage growth moderating
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next week. But there was some encouraging news in the fight against stubbornly...
European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency's history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy.
Oil prices steady as Chinese demand data disappoints
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre, but rising equities in key markets marked a brief respite from global recession fears.
Consumer confidence falls as Fed rate hikes and stubborn inflation weigh on Americans' outlook for the economy
US consumer confidence declined in October after back-to-back months of gains, according to the Conference Board. The group's Consumer Confidence Index slumped from 107.8 to 102.5 from the previous month. Americans are feeling pressure from rising interest rates, dwindling pandemic savings, and a looming economic downturn. After back-to-back monthly gains,...
financemagnates.com
Dollar slides and equities extend gains on bets for less hawkish Fed
Pound gains on Sunak’s pledges, Aussie up on CPIs. Wall Street adds to gains on bets of slower Fed hike pace. Dollar loses more ground on less aggressive Fed hopes. The US dollar underperformed against all the other major currencies on Tuesday as weak data added to hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.
financemagnates.com
Japan’s Monex Posts 14% YoY Q2 Revenue Decline as Crypto Turns Loss
Monex Group generated a net quarterly profit of 262 million yen. It significantly reduced advertising expenses for Tradestation. Japan’s financial services giant, Monex Group (TYO: 8698), has generated total revenue of more than 21.3 billion yen in the second quarter of the financial year 2023. It was almost 4.5 percent higher than the previous quarter but had declined by more than 14.1 percent on a yearly basis.
CNBC
Sterling rises as Sunak becomes PM while dollar slumps
Sterling rose on Tuesday, supported by improved risk sentiment as Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister, while the euro steadied ahead of an expected rate increase by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The U.S. dollar edged up but was not far from its weakest level in October amid...
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
US News and World Report
Consumer Inflation in Japan's Capital Hits 33-Year High
TOKYO (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide figures, rose 3.4% in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest annual pace since 1989 in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index...
US News and World Report
Euro Slips Below Parity, Yen Steady Ahead of BOJ
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro held below parity on Friday as investors eyed a potential slowdown in future rate hikes by the European Central Bank, while the yen was on track for its best week in over two months ahead of a key central bank policy decision. The euro was...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Sees High Volatility as U.S. Records Higher-Than-Expected GDP Growth
Major cryptocurrencies experienced sharp volatility after a gross domestic product (GDP) report from the United States Department of Commerce, which was released earlier this Thursday, showed an economic turnaround. The U.S. economy increased by 2.6% in the third quarter, outperforming analysts' predictions. Economists expected the GDP to grow by 2.4%.
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong Set to Legalize Crypto?
Hong Kong is one of China's most prominent financial hubs, and now it might pivot in the direction of cryptocurrencies . Despite its skeptical stance on crypto trading in recent years, the City is currently preparing a more friendly regime for digital assets, planning to legalize retail trading. Although retail...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on hopes Fed will slow pace of rate hikes
Equities in Asia climbed on Wednesday as disappointing corporate earnings on Wall Street added to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its aggressive rate hikes, while currencies were mixed, with the yuan falling the most. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equities in Asia climbed on Wednesday as disappointing...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies mixed ahead of next week's Fed meeting
Emerging Asian currency and stock markets were mixed on Friday as investors waited for next week's Federal Reserve meeting to see if the central bank is willing to slow its pace of interest rate hikes. Oct 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currency and stock markets were mixed on Friday as...
