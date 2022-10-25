ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold price erosion continues amid strong U.S. dollar, higher bond yields

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are again lower in early U.S. trading Friday, with gold hitting a three-week low. The seemingly relentless appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and the resulting rise in U.S. Treasury yields continue to undermine the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $11.50 at $1,625.20 and December silver was down $0.434 at $18.255.
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending rises strongly; wage growth moderating

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next week. But there was some encouraging news in the fight against stubbornly...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency's history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy.
Reuters

Oil prices steady as Chinese demand data disappoints

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre, but rising equities in key markets marked a brief respite from global recession fears.
Markets Insider

Consumer confidence falls as Fed rate hikes and stubborn inflation weigh on Americans' outlook for the economy

US consumer confidence declined in October after back-to-back months of gains, according to the Conference Board. The group's Consumer Confidence Index slumped from 107.8 to 102.5 from the previous month. Americans are feeling pressure from rising interest rates, dwindling pandemic savings, and a looming economic downturn. After back-to-back monthly gains,...
financemagnates.com

Dollar slides and equities extend gains on bets for less hawkish Fed

Pound gains on Sunak’s pledges, Aussie up on CPIs. Wall Street adds to gains on bets of slower Fed hike pace. Dollar loses more ground on less aggressive Fed hopes. The US dollar underperformed against all the other major currencies on Tuesday as weak data added to hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.
financemagnates.com

Japan’s Monex Posts 14% YoY Q2 Revenue Decline as Crypto Turns Loss

Monex Group generated a net quarterly profit of 262 million yen. It significantly reduced advertising expenses for Tradestation. Japan’s financial services giant, Monex Group (TYO: 8698), has generated total revenue of more than 21.3 billion yen in the second quarter of the financial year 2023. It was almost 4.5 percent higher than the previous quarter but had declined by more than 14.1 percent on a yearly basis.
CNBC

Sterling rises as Sunak becomes PM while dollar slumps

Sterling rose on Tuesday, supported by improved risk sentiment as Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister, while the euro steadied ahead of an expected rate increase by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The U.S. dollar edged up but was not far from its weakest level in October amid...
US News and World Report

Consumer Inflation in Japan's Capital Hits 33-Year High

TOKYO (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide figures, rose 3.4% in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest annual pace since 1989 in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index...
US News and World Report

Euro Slips Below Parity, Yen Steady Ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro held below parity on Friday as investors eyed a potential slowdown in future rate hikes by the European Central Bank, while the yen was on track for its best week in over two months ahead of a key central bank policy decision. The euro was...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Sees High Volatility as U.S. Records Higher-Than-Expected GDP Growth

Major cryptocurrencies experienced sharp volatility after a gross domestic product (GDP) report from the United States Department of Commerce, which was released earlier this Thursday, showed an economic turnaround. The U.S. economy increased by 2.6% in the third quarter, outperforming analysts' predictions. Economists expected the GDP to grow by 2.4%.
financemagnates.com

Hong Kong Set to Legalize Crypto?

Hong Kong is one of China's most prominent financial hubs, and now it might pivot in the direction of cryptocurrencies . Despite its skeptical stance on crypto trading in recent years, the City is currently preparing a more friendly regime for digital assets, planning to legalize retail trading. Although retail...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on hopes Fed will slow pace of rate hikes

Equities in Asia climbed on Wednesday as disappointing corporate earnings on Wall Street added to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its aggressive rate hikes, while currencies were mixed, with the yuan falling the most. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equities in Asia climbed on Wednesday as disappointing...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies mixed ahead of next week's Fed meeting

Emerging Asian currency and stock markets were mixed on Friday as investors waited for next week's Federal Reserve meeting to see if the central bank is willing to slow its pace of interest rate hikes. Oct 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currency and stock markets were mixed on Friday as...

