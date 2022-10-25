ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: National media have mostly written off the Tide

Happy Friday, everyone. Bye weeks are never fun for the fans, but the team needed it this year more than any in recent memory. Hopefully they are getting healed up and ready to close strong. Exactly none of the major publications is picking Alabama to make the playoff at this...
Title Town: Men and Women’s Cross Country Teams sweep SEC Championships in Oxford

The Football team may have taken the week off, but Alabama’s other athletics programs have not. Earlier this week, the Women’s Soccer team claimed the No. 1 national ranking and then clenched the SEC regular season crown. And today, at the SEC Championships in Oxford, the Men and Women’s Cross Country teams swept the podiums, clinching titles for both programs.
