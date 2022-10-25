Read full article on original website
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands
Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die?
How many gun barrels can a man stare down before his time comes? Rip Wheeler is the living embodiment of this question, and Yellowstone Season 5 will put him to the ultimate test. Oh, Rip. Three characters would leave an irreplaceable void in Yellowstone: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly),...
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) On Moving From LA To Montana: “You’re A Lot Less Distracted… I Love It”
We all know Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton, as one of the most likable characters on Yellowstone. The son of John Dutton, Kayce is a level-headed cowboy and former Navy SEAL that has returned to the Dutton Ranch, and is loyal to his father and will do whatever it takes to keep the Dutton family name alive and well.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes ignites fans with promise in new Instagram post
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes finally joined the social media world in September with an exciting announcement for fans: he is working on a country album and will perform at 2023’s Stagecoach. Fans were thrilled at the news, but more so because they could finally keep up to date with...
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Taylor Sheridan’s universe is growing again as Jefferson White shares a glimpse into Yellowstone’s past
Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another exciting news day in the Dutton realm. With the Nov. 13 season 5 premiere drawing closer with each passing day, we’re about to dive into a new realm of territory on the ranch. Taylor Sheridan will also bless us with more of the family backstory, which is news fans were already aware of. However, breaking news had us packing our bags ready to head to the ranch today.
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is ‘Not Supposed to Be Here,’ And She’s Not Exaggerating
Lainey Wilson was pretty candid with fans about a medical emergency that involved her father, but the full story reveals just how terrifying the incident was for her family. Fans first got word that something was wrong in late July, when she pulled out of a show in Iowa for a family emergency. A week later she announced that she'd be returning to the road and playing to honor her father. Around that time, Lainey's sister, Janna, offered that a fungal infection caused by Diabetic Ketoacidosis was the root of it all. Medicines and surgery to remove dead tissue were said to have put Brian Wilson on the right path.
Relive ‘Yellowstone’s Most Brutal Rivalry in New ‘Best of Beth vs. Jamie’ Feature
“I’m gonna get you disbarred, you spineless piece of sh*t.” Nothing says Yellowstone quite like the immaculate dialogue (and sparse physical violence) between siblings Beth & Jamie Dutton. If it’s sixteen minutes of Beth and Jamie duking it out that you seek ahead of Yellowstone Season 5, you’ve...
'Yellowstone' Actor Goes Full Cowboy in New Photos From Fragrance Campaign
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is embracing cowboy energy in his latest Instagram post introducing his new partnership with Stetson Fragrances. The actor, 38—who stars as Kaye Dutton on the popular Western drama series—shared a series of shots to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 26, giving his followers a glimpse into the new campaign filmed at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the photos, Grimes is seen sporting a stylish cowboy hat and denim button-up shirt, while riding a horse in one of the still shots.
Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. "I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0
After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0. “The Garth Channel came to an end, so...
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: Beth reminds us of the key to saving the kingdom as fans celebrate 3 weeks until the season five premiere
Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another roundup ahead of the exciting season five premiere of Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama. The series is reminding fans of two important things today, both of which are as thrilling as they are important: we are officially three weeks away from the start of new episodes airing, and there’s only one way to save the kingdom.
A Letter To My Yellowstone Parents
There are people who come into our worlds and give us entirely new perspectives on life and love. These are the people we never saw coming, but when they appear, they completely and drastically change our lives so much that we can't even remember what our lives were like before we met them. We learn to love them so damn much, they literally become a part of our family.
