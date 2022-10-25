Read full article on original website
MSU Billings releases results of Mountain States Poll
BILLINGS, Mont. - The results of the Montana State University Billings Mountain States Poll were released Wednesday. Random digits based on phone numbers provided by Scientific Telephone Samples are used to choose respondents. Funding is provided for the Poll by the Department of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
Billings area being target by scammers claiming to be federal authorities
BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.
Yellowstone County Detention Facility gets four grants to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) received four grants totaling almost $1.5 million to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health. The pilot program funded by these grants will last two years, with of goal of connecting with 1200 people. The pilot program will...
Human trafficker sentenced to life in prison following DCI investigation
HELENA – A Billings man was sentenced today to life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, and drug trafficking and firearms crimes following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). “As a result of the great...
