Miami, FL – The Miami Hurricanes’ road trip against the Virginia Cavaliers was once upon a time a trap game. Not Anymore. After the embarrassing loss to Duke, the Hurricanes’ dreams of anything remotely close to a successful season are over. Now it’s the reality of rebuilding which given recent events is quite exciting to behold (see Cormani McClain). UM will try to get itself back to .500 for week nine against a Cavalier team that’s 3-4 (1-3, ACC). Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak defeating Georgia Tech 16-9 on the road hoping to build on the victory versus the banged-up Canes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO