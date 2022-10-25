ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lemoncitylive.com

Miami Hurricanes Week 9 Preview: Virginia Cavaliers

Miami, FL – The Miami Hurricanes’ road trip against the Virginia Cavaliers was once upon a time a trap game. Not Anymore. After the embarrassing loss to Duke, the Hurricanes’ dreams of anything remotely close to a successful season are over. Now it’s the reality of rebuilding which given recent events is quite exciting to behold (see Cormani McClain). UM will try to get itself back to .500 for week nine against a Cavalier team that’s 3-4 (1-3, ACC). Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak defeating Georgia Tech 16-9 on the road hoping to build on the victory versus the banged-up Canes.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy