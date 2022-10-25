Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
New boozy ice cream spot Buzzed Bull Creamery will open first Florida location in Tampa next week
The menu features over 30 nitrogen-infused flavors hat can be infused with alcohol that starts at 5% ABV.
wild941.com
Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested
She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
995qyk.com
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival events for January include Hamilton VIP reception, show
TAMPA, Fla. - You can join the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival for the hit musical "Hamilton" at the Straz Center in Tampa along with a VIP Reception on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Special tickets are on sale through the TBBHF site. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the show...
Tampa's Blackbrick Chinese opens next month, Burger Week is back, plus more local food news
And foodie festival Savor St. Pete celebrates its 10th anniversary next weekend.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa hospitality firm shakes up leadership team
Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hotel management firm whose portfolios include more than a dozen boutique properties in Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina and the British Virgin Islands, has promoted Tom Haines to vice president of operations and transitions and Charlie Albanos to vice president of operations. Also joining the company’s C-suite is Becky Hayes, who’s returned to Mainsail as general manager and director of sales for the Residence Inn Wesley Chapel.
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
There's a 'Smashing Pumpkins' concert in Seminole Heights on Friday
John Nowicki's Tiny Terror plays the tunes.
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
thatssotampa.com
CAVA brings sensational Mediterranean cuisine to South Tampa
Counter culture is on the rise in the Tampa Bay region. One of the top rated quick service restaurants, Cava, is working on a major expansion down the Tampa Bay region. The restaurant known for its falafel, spicy Harissa chicken, and roasted eggplant, and it’s now open at 942 S Howard Avenue.
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes Over
Pickleball players at Rowlett Park in Tampa.Photo courtesy of City of Tampa. Looking for a new way to enjoy the weekends with friends? By next year, you can find fun leisure in the form of pickleball at over 49 parks and recreation centers across Tampa Bay. Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, is a fun and simple game to pick up that is gaining popularity. This citywide expansion of the sport will not only provide endless fun for residents but will encourage kids and teens to stay active during hours away from school.
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
westorlandonews.com
110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
stpetecatalyst.com
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete
A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
