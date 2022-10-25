Read full article on original website
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
A Look Towards Logansport’s Past Through the Dead
Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
There’s A Kangaroo On The Loose In NW Indiana
I didn't want to JUMP to any conclusions when I read this headline because I BOUNCE around on some pretty "iffy" websites sometimes. No telling which ones are satire, and which ones HOP on legitimate news, ya know?. But this one turns out to be legit, and residents of Carroll...
Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
Arni's in Rossville gets new mural
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arni's in Rossville is receiving a touch of spray paint. That's largely thanks to a muralist working closely with The Arts Federation. Over the past five days, muralist Justin Swarez has been transforming a blank wall into a wall of art. To paint in...
Three people injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Three people from Peru were injured in a two car crash Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East. That’s just south of Pipe Creek on the southeast side of Miami County.
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
Following the general election in Cass County
On November 8, voters in Cass County will decide who will take a county-wide position.
Behavioral health nonprofit expanding in Miami County
Logansport-based behavioral health services provider 4C Health is expanding its services in north central Indiana. The nonprofit on Wednesday announced plans to invest $7 million to develop a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital in Peru as part of the next phase of enhanced crisis services. 4C Health is renovating the former...
Driver dies after hitting semi, being ejected from vehicle on I-65 in White Co.
A driver died late Wednesday after crashing into a semi-truck and being ejected from his vehicle on Interstate 65 near White County, police say.
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
1 killed in I-65 crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.
1 dead after crash on Indy's northeast side
A person died in a crash early Thursday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
