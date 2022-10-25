Read full article on original website
Menin Inhibitors May Shape the Future of AML Treatment
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Eytan M. Stein, MD, discussed the benefits and potential use of menin inhibition for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. A slew of new drugs have been approved in the past decade within the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) space and more are coming down the pipeline. Specifically, investigators believe Menin inhibitors may become the next class of targeted agents for patients with AML.
Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy May Provide Alternate Options in ALL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Nitin Jain, MD, further discussed the ongoing research of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cells as treatment for patients with ALL. He also notes what future research must examine to further the field. With an influx of clinical trials evaluating novel agents, the use...
Combination of Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Approved by FDA for Unresectable Liver Cancer
A dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as Imjudo, in combination with durvalumab, sold as Imfinzi, was approved by the FDA Monday for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. Today, FDA approved a dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval...
Phase 1 clinical trial of CRISPR-engineered CAR19 universal T cells for treatment of children with refractory B cell leukemia
Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cells are a standard therapy for pediatric B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL); however, this treatment requires time and personalization that can impede treatment. To overcome this, Ottaviano et al. used CRISPR-Cas9 editing to disrupt T cell receptor α chain and remove CD52 in CAR19 T cells (TT52CAR19 T cells) to create a universal cell therapy. They treated patients with CD19+ B-ALL in a phase 1 trial that reached primary safety objectives, providing evidence of the therapeutic potential of CRISPR-engineered cell therapy that will require further investigation.
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
FDA Approves Imjudo Plus Imfinzi for Liver Cancer Subtype
The dual immunotherapy regimen of Imjudo and Imfinzi may provide patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma a well-tolerated treatment to extend survival. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Imjudo (tremelimumab) in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of adults with the most common type of liver cancer, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
LIGHTHOUSE Study Further Confirms Benefit of Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Despite the small number of patients enrolled, the confirmatory phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study of melphalan flufenamide in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrates promising safety and efficacy. Data from the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT04649060) confirms the clinical benefit of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R)...
FDA Approves First Bispecific Antibody, Teclistamab, for R/R Multiple Myeloma
The FDA’s approval of teclistamab for relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma makes it the first bispecific T-cell engager antibody to enter the treatment landscape. The FDA on Wednesday granted approval to Janssen Biotech’s teclistamab (Tecvayli) for treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, marking a new class of therapy now available for patients whose disease had progressed on other types of therapy.
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
What is the association of self-reported post-vaccination symptoms with anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibody response?
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the association of symptoms after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination with antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273, are associated with systemic and local symptoms....
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
Risk factors for mortality following major surgeries in older US adults
1. In this prospective cohort study, the mortality rate in community-living older persons in the United States following major surgery within one year was 13.4%. 2. Age 90 or above, frailty, and probable dementia were associated with significantly increased one-year mortality rates in community-living older adults following major surgery. Evidence...
Nivolumab Promising for Treatment of Advanced Cutaneous SCC
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (aCSCC), first-line treatment with nivolumab shows robust antitumor activity and good tolerability, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Cancer. Rodrigo R. Munhoz, M.D., from the Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues examined...
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary...
