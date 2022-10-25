ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé Fans Notice Major Editing Errors In Big Ed And Liz's Blow-up Fight, Which Raises Major Questions

By Mick Joest
 2 days ago

90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked by the massive fight between Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown, which started with a misunderstanding at their engagement party. The fight might’ve ruined their chances of walking down the aisle, and even their chances of remaining engaged. Of course, fans had their suspicions about whether or not the wedding was actually called off considering they both are frequently seen out together lately , and now there might be some evidence to suggest the fight wasn’t as serious as it seemed. One fan pointed out some editing errors in the big fight scene, which raises some major questions about the entire argument.

Fresh on the heels of one of Liz’s alleged friends denying that the engagement party incident went down how it was portrayed on television, Instagram user Rewatchreality noticed a glaring editing error in Ed and Liz’s big fight. Take a look at the post below, which noted that multiple objects were missing or moved on the counter over the course of seconds during the fight:

In a scripted project, what happened above would be called a “visual continuity error.” In reality television, where audiences might assume that all scenes shown are real and the cameras are just rolling the entire time, this could be seen as evidence that Ed and Liz’s awful fight was filmed over multiple takes.

In the event that was true, then viewers may be suspicious of how legitimate the entire fight was. Did TLC ask Ed and Liz to pause their fight, and then restart it multiple times and they were so mad that they were happy to do it? Or is it possible that a lot of this fight was just a performance for the cameras to maintain drama in the storyline? If a fight as dramatic and hurtful as this one was staged, can viewers believe anything that’s occurred in Ed and Liz’s story?

This wouldn’t be the first time that the 90 Day Fiancé franchise was accused of crafting a fake storyline. Many cast members alleged in past seasons that parts of their storyline were suggested by producers to help elevate the story, and there were even times that a season was shot when everyone knew the couple was no longer together ahead of filming. There was even a rumor that was the situation with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi ahead of this season, so Season 7 of Happily Ever After? could lose some serious credibility with its audience if this latest reveal is legit.

If there is any silver lining to the idea Ed and Liz’s 90 Day Fiancé fight was faked, it’s that they might not have meant all those nasty things they said. That would’ve set the tone for an awful marriage, assuming these two do ultimately get married. We’ll have to wait and see, and maybe watch the objects in the backgrounds of shots more closely going forward.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season doesn’t have many episodes remaining, so be sure to consult the 2022 TV schedule to figure out what show to watch next whether it be new or old.

Patty Day
1d ago

This show is bs n everyone else knows it but it's also why I'm addicted to it! It doesn't matter what it says I'll still continue to get my weekly dose to my favorite show!! Then Pillow Talk!! Its the icing on the cake! Pillow Talk is better than the show itself! I love all the characters that do all the talking! Kara n her hubs n Robert n his beautiful wife are my running favorites right now!

