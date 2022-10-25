ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee

The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms

Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

RSV continues to run rampant in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more Northeast Ohio children are ending up in the hospitals with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to staff at University Hospitals, they are admitting four to five children a day with increases in the emergency department and pediatric offices. The virus most...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy