3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
No threat at local school after safety scare
A student at a North Ridgeville school brought a fake weapon to school and showed it off to other students, school officials said.
Why Does Cleveland State Have Just One Gender-Neutral Bathroom on Campus and Why Is It Always Closed?
Tri-C, meanwhile, has options around its schools
cleveland19.com
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
Police: Trespassers fought with students at Shaw HS
Three males who fought with several Shaw High School students this week were trespassing, school officials told FOX 8.
Student arrested with AR-15 in Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned this week police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
columbusneighborhoods.org
Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee
The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cleveland area physician who told an Ohio House committee in the summer of 2021 that coronavirus vaccines could “interface” with cell towers and magnetize recipients now is in danger of losing her license to practice medicine in Ohio. A state board that licenses...
Ohio House bill raises epilepsy awareness in memory of North Olmsted council president’s daughter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Earlier this year, North Olmsted’s Brossard Family lost their youngest daughter, Brenna, 25, who passed away suddenly due to an epileptic seizure. Although her cause of death is still undetermined, she likely died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). To honor her, State Rep....
Secret Service motorcade draws attention on BW campus: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Anyone catching sight of a motorcade, which included two armored vehicles and a Berea police car, on the Baldwin Wallace University campus recently might have believed something extraordinary was afoot. In fact, there was no high-profile guest being ferried around in the bullet-proof vehicles. The mock motorcade,...
Man urinates on pool house; girl punches teacher at OhioGuidestone: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 43, faces disorderly conduct charges after he was found drunk Oct. 21 at Coe Lake, 11 Berea Commons. A witness called police at about 6:30 p.m. to report the man. The witness said the man was near the playground and had five children and a dog with him.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Cleveland Jewish News
Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms
Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
cleveland19.com
RSV continues to run rampant in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more Northeast Ohio children are ending up in the hospitals with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to staff at University Hospitals, they are admitting four to five children a day with increases in the emergency department and pediatric offices. The virus most...
