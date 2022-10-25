FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU women's soccer standout Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden) has been named to the ASUN All-Academic Team. It is the first time in her career that she has earned this honor and adds to her list of achievements which includes 2021 ASUN Player of the Year, 2019 ASUN Freshman of the Year and three All-ASUN selections.

