Fort Myers, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Set to Host UNF in ASUN Quarterfinal

ASUN Quarterfinal #2 FGCU (10-5-1, 8-1-1 ASUN) vs #7 North Florida (4-6-5, 3-3-4 ASUN) Date // Time Thursday, October 27 // 7 p.m. Location Pickering Field // Fort Myers, Fla. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team opens up the ASUN Tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m against North Florida. As the #2 seed, the Eagles will host the first two rounds with the semifinals taking place on Sunday at 2 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Lillback Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU women's soccer standout Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden) has been named to the ASUN All-Academic Team. It is the first time in her career that she has earned this honor and adds to her list of achievements which includes 2021 ASUN Player of the Year, 2019 ASUN Freshman of the Year and three All-ASUN selections.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Scarpelli, Zschuppe Highlight Nine Eagles Named All-ASUN

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nine FGCU women's soccer players have been named All-ASUN as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon, led by Defensive Player of the Year Leah Scarpelli (Brick, N.J.) and Freshman of the Year Erika Zschuppe (Kirtland, Ohio). "Leah has had an absolutely phenomenal year for," said head...
FORT MYERS, FL

