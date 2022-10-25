ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Electric vehicles catch aflame during Ian aftermath

Sen. Rick Scott said the “dangerous” fires have distracted from “first-responders’ mission of saving lives after the storm” in a letter to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — as officials ask for guidance on how to handle the emerging threat. An impending revolution...
FLORIDA STATE
dot.LA

Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?

Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
ALABAMA STATE
Michigan Advance

States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role […] The post States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WISCONSIN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

It’s time to combat utility opposition to solar

There are plenty of examples of big utilities using their monopoly status and wealth – the latter derived from profits guaranteed by state governments around the United States – to try to block customer access to self-generation technology. For starters, in 2020 PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric Company),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
metro-magazine.com

Equans to Equip Electric BRT with ITS

The Equans and Lumiplan consortium has been selected by Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) to equip its future T Zen 4 electric bus network with an NAVINEO CAD/AVL, real-time passenger information system, and a voice radio infrastructure. The new all-electric bus rapid transit (BRT) line will link Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes....
CNET

The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
BBC

Cost of living: Swansea estate cuts bills by generating energy

Access to solar panels and a home battery has reduced energy bill worries for Nikita Harris on one of Europe's largest green retrofit projects. "Where I used to worry going to bed, I don't have to worry now," said Nikita, 26, whose home in Swansea now runs partially on a battery.
schoolbusfleet.com

Positively Impacting Communities Through Fleet Electrification

Electric vehicles (EV) have evolved out of the “not me” stage and entered popular culture as a way to not only reduce gasoline and diesel fuel costs, but also to reduce emissions regionally, nationally, and globally. Almost every OEM, from passenger car to commercial vehicle, has unveiled an aggressive EV agenda, giving everyone a chance to go electric, even school districts.
electrek.co

Tesla Powerwall powered 44,000 homes in Puerto Rico during latest grid outage

Tesla Powerwall was powering 44,000 homes in Puerto Rico during the latest island-wide grid outage due to a hurricane. The number of Powerwalls on the island is much higher than expected. In 2017, Puerto Rico’s power grid was badly destroyed by a strong hurricane. At the time, Tesla had...

