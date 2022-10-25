Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Electric vehicles catch aflame during Ian aftermath
Sen. Rick Scott said the “dangerous” fires have distracted from “first-responders’ mission of saving lives after the storm” in a letter to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — as officials ask for guidance on how to handle the emerging threat. An impending revolution...
Something surprising can cause electric vehicles to catch on fire. Here's what experts want you to know.
Flood waters present a unique danger to electric cars, but data shows fires are far more common in gas vehicles.
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
Common Element May Help Solve Lithium Battery Woes of Electric Cars
"This could be the most exciting thing to happen in the battery industry for a long time," the director of technology at a U.K.-based startup said.
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida
Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread...
States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?
Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role […] The post States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
electrek.co
Electric cars reach 18% of new car sales in California compared to 6% in the US
California announced that electric car sales represent nearly 18% of new car sales in the state compared to 6% for the whole of the United States. While EV naysayers claim that subsidies are all that is keeping electric vehicles alive, there are only in fact two things right now that the US EV market can’t do without: California and Tesla.
pv-magazine-usa.com
It’s time to combat utility opposition to solar
There are plenty of examples of big utilities using their monopoly status and wealth – the latter derived from profits guaranteed by state governments around the United States – to try to block customer access to self-generation technology. For starters, in 2020 PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric Company),...
metro-magazine.com
Equans to Equip Electric BRT with ITS
The Equans and Lumiplan consortium has been selected by Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) to equip its future T Zen 4 electric bus network with an NAVINEO CAD/AVL, real-time passenger information system, and a voice radio infrastructure. The new all-electric bus rapid transit (BRT) line will link Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes....
The Gas Station’s Hidden Battle to Survive
Electric vehicles are changing the way Americans fuel up. Will it mean the end of the gas station?
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
CNBC
Inside the world's first affordable solar-powered electric vehicle: The $25,000 Sono Motors Sion
Priced at $25,000, the car is more affordable than most EVs on the U.S. market. It features 465 integrated solar half-cells throughout the exterior of the car — roof, doors, fenders, hood and all. The company estimates that solar power alone can fuel about 70 miles of driving per week.
electrek.co
Tritium and DC-America are going to roll out a big US EV charging network [Update]
Tritium makes DC fast chargers for EVs. DC-America designs, makes, and installs EV charging stations. And now, the two companies are going to team up to create a US-wide, federally funded EV charging network. October 28 update: We asked Tritium’s reps what the rollout plan and timescale is for this...
BBC
Cost of living: Swansea estate cuts bills by generating energy
Access to solar panels and a home battery has reduced energy bill worries for Nikita Harris on one of Europe's largest green retrofit projects. "Where I used to worry going to bed, I don't have to worry now," said Nikita, 26, whose home in Swansea now runs partially on a battery.
schoolbusfleet.com
Positively Impacting Communities Through Fleet Electrification
Electric vehicles (EV) have evolved out of the “not me” stage and entered popular culture as a way to not only reduce gasoline and diesel fuel costs, but also to reduce emissions regionally, nationally, and globally. Almost every OEM, from passenger car to commercial vehicle, has unveiled an aggressive EV agenda, giving everyone a chance to go electric, even school districts.
Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida
After Hurricane Ian, an unexpected inferno of EVs. What's going on?
electrek.co
Tesla Powerwall powered 44,000 homes in Puerto Rico during latest grid outage
Tesla Powerwall was powering 44,000 homes in Puerto Rico during the latest island-wide grid outage due to a hurricane. The number of Powerwalls on the island is much higher than expected. In 2017, Puerto Rico’s power grid was badly destroyed by a strong hurricane. At the time, Tesla had...
